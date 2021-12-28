Phillips And Somerville Return; Peterson Ruled Out
Press Release – Auckland Cricket
Off to Queenstown for the ACES and HEARTS fifth Dream11 Super Smash clashes, it’s time to close out 2021 at John Davies Oval against the Otago Volts and Sparks.
After picking up an injury against the Hinds in Palmerston North, Anna Peterson leaves the road trip; the all-rounder will not be replaced in the squad for the HEARTS showdown with the Sparks.
BLACKCAPS duo Glenn Phillips and Will Somerville join the 2-2 ACES in Queenstown as the side ready to take on the Volts.
Wednesday 29th December | John Davies Oval, Queenstown
HEARTS vs. Sparks | 11.10 AM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke
Bella Armstrong
Sarah Carnachan
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Wednesday 29th December | John Davies Oval, Queenstown
ACES vs. Volts | 2.40 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT
Adithya Ashok
Mark Chapman
Louis Delport
Lockie Ferguson
Danru Ferns
Martin Guptill
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Robert O’Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
George Worker
