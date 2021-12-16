Pacific Gospel TV Show Spreading The Christmas Spirit!

Press Release – Souls Sessions

Soul Sessions, New Zealand’s Gospel showcase with a Pasifika flavour, will be celebrating this festive season with a special edition Christmas episode.

Credit: Veronica Eastell

The one-off Christmas episode will feature live music and sweet harmonies from top Pacific and Māori talent, including Emily Muli, TJ Taotua, Hinekoia Tomlinson, Auckland Gospel Choir, Saia Frank Sola, the Amuri Boyz, and duo Eugene and Hope.

Hosted and created by renowned Pacific artist Sara Jane. The ground-breaking first season of Soul Sessions premiered in March of this year.

The show explored the gospel music scene in Aotearoa by featuring Pacific musicians, with each episode concluding with a live duet with Sara Jane.

Soul sessions recently received further funding from NZ on Air for its second season and an upcoming Christmas special.

“It’s been a challenging year especially with the impacts of Covid-19. So, I’m looking forward to spreading some Christmas spirit and music to encourage each other,” says Sara Jane.

“Many Pasifika families will be attending a celebration service as part of their faith traditions with music and cultural performances. In a Covid era, this Christmas edition of Soul Sessions has many of the familiar songs of love, joy and peace. Our focus is to take a moment to pause, reflect and focus on being together with those we cherish and love.

Sara Jane says she is grateful to have the support so Soul Sessions can continue.

“The first season of Soul Sessions was a passion project that garnered a loyal and passionate audience. We have multiple partners and broadcasters supporting the show’s concept and we’re able to connect to our audience through music and stories reflecting New Zealanders.”

“Sunpix is thrilled that Soul Sessions will return to the TP+ platform with a Christmas Special this year and a new season with our incredible Pacific and Māori Gospel artists in 2022,” says Ngaire Fuata- Sunpix Executive Producer.

Soul Sessions: Christmas special will air on the following dates and media outlets.

7pm, 20th December 2021 on TPPlus online digital platform. www.tpplus.co.nz

24th December 2021, Christmas Eve Shine TV www.shinetv.co.nz

25th December 2021, Christmas Day

Shine TV, Pasifika TV and Oriana TV

#soulsessionsnz

IG: @soulsessions_nz

Fb: SoulSessions

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url