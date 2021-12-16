Orange Light At The End Of The Tunnel: Return Of Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival In 2022 Confirmed

Press Release – Sunsetter Festival

As New Zealand is granted orange-light status from 30 December, Highlife Entertainment is thrilled to announce the Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival is happening at North Harbour Domain from 12pm – 9pm on Saturday 19 February 2022.

Returning for its fifth year, the multi-sensory Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival unites some of New Zealand’s premier wineries, craft breweries and eateries alongside an audiophile’s cornucopia of popular international and local artists.

Highlife Entertainment Founder Adam Bennett said the one-day festival has something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s indulging in fine food and wine or dancing to your favourite music, guaranteeing an experience like no other on the Auckland events scene this summer.

“This is going to be a really special day for Aucklanders. After so long in lockdown and enduring restrictions, we have an opportunity to welcome back New Zealand food, wine and music lovers with some of the best offerings across the board. It’s exactly what we all need to shake off the trials of the past year,” said Mr Bennett.

Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival 2022 is proudly sponsored by Bombay Sapphire gin, Heineken, Aperol Spritz and George FM.

Local pop-rock heroes stellar* lead the charge of incredible artists to be performing at the event, along with indie popsters Summer Thieves, world sounds from Latinaotearoa, vocal powerhouse Ella Monnery, electrifying live DJ sets from SO&SO, Brydie Tong, General Lee, DJ Reminise, Tim Phin, Grant Marshall, Dick Johnson, Murry Sweetpants, Warren Duncan and Izak Chads and the party-starting grooves of Krispy & The Pooch, sax master Lewis McCallum and Weird Together Drums.

New Zealand’s top wineries have also jumped on board, including Cloudy Bay, Man O’ War, Two Rivers, Astrolabe and Obsidian, and local craft breweries Garage Project, Deep Creek, Hallertau, Sawmill and Epic.

The 2022 Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival returns in a reimagined format to successfully operate and thrive in the new COVID environment while maintaining a high-quality boutique and experience-based event.

EVENT DETAILS

Location: North Harbour Domain, Stadium Drive, Albany, Auckland

Date: Saturday 19 February 2022

Time: 12pm – 9pm

Age Restriction: R20+

TICKETS

GA first release | $55 + booking fees (Sold out)

GA second release | $65 + booking fees

GA final release | $75 + booking fees

VIP tickets | $145 + booking fees (Sold out)

VIP tickets second release | $155 + booking fees

Enhance your festival experience with a VIP ticket. The festival’s unique VIP area wraps around the main stage where guests will be able to party right beside the action in this high-energy space or kick back and get social in the lounge areas nearby.

The VIP area has covered and open-air spaces, luxury bathrooms, furniture settings, and a large selection of exclusive beverages for purchase.

VIP Tickets are limited in number to ensure comfort and include a souvenir Sunsetter Festival cup and complimentary beverage voucher upon arrival.

Head to www.sunsetterfestival.co.nz to secure your tickets and keep your eyes peeled for more announcements in the new year.

Want to get involved? If you have a product, service or brand that may be a good fit for the festival, please email info@highlife.co.nz.

MUSIC LINE-UP

Stellar*

Summer Thieves

SO&SO LIVE

Latin Aotearoa

General Lee

Dick Johnson

Ella Monnery

Tim Phin

Brydie Tong

Krispy and the Pooch

DJ Reminise

Grant Marshall

Lewis McCallum

Murray Sweetpants

Warren Duncan

Izak Chads

Weird Together Drums

