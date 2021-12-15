Operation Gliding – Further Arrests Made

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police have arrested a further three people in relation to the death of Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa last month.

Two males, aged 33 and 36, along with a 48-year-old female have today been charged with Conspiracy to injure with intent.

The 33-year-old male is also charged with Accessory after the fact to Murder, while the second male has also been charged with Attempts to pervert the course of justice.

All three people are due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Today’s charges follow the arrest of a 23-year-old woman on Monday who was charged with Murder.

The Police investigation remains ongoing and we can’t rule out further arrests being made.

As the matter is before the Courts, Police is not in a position to comment further.

