NZME And Go Media Named Official Local Promotional Partners For ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

20 December 2021 – Aotearoa sports fans can dust off their deck chairs this summer knowing they can keep up with the play for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, thanks to official Local Promotional Partners NZME and Go Media.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 is a truly global tournament and welcomes the world’s top eight teams to compete in 31 matches over 31 days starting in Tauranga on Friday 4 March 2022 with the WHITE FERNS taking on the West Indies.

NZME and Go Media say they’re excited by the opportunity to deliver extensive radio, print, digital and out-of-home promotion and coverage to help Kiwis follow the event and support the WHITE FERNS.

NZME’S General Manager of Commercial Projects, Partnerships and Events Emily Travers describes the opportunity as a “significant partnership for a global event that reinforces NZME’s reputation of delivering solid marketing, editorial and content deliverables in a true collaborative approach.”

“This partnership utilises NZME’s national reach, and expands on our existing commitments to cover sport, and support local content and communities.”

Go Media Managing Director Mike Gray says the collaboration with NZME makes perfect sense. “Through our network of billboards up and down the country we’ll keep Kiwis constantly informed. We’re passionate about sport in this country, and look forward to being part of what will no doubt be a hugely successful tournament.”

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 CEO Andrea Nelson knows the partnership will ensure Kiwis get all the news and information they need to follow the action and get along to games. “The eyes of the world are on us to deliver a world class event on New Zealand soil – partnering with NZME and Go Media as local promotional partners means we’re well placed to fill our stadiums and create an experience for fans like no other.”

For NZME Managing Editor, Shayne Currie, the focus will be on overseeing the delivery of national and regional editorial coverage across all 31 days of the World Cup tournament.

“It’s been a tough pandemic for sports fans, with many of the world’s major sporting events over the last eighteen months postponed, cancelled or held without spectators. We’re looking forward to bringing Kiwis off-pitch news, reviews, insights and game-day updates – the NZME network is uniquely suited to keep Kiwis in the know by providing content when and where it suits them.

“You don’t have to be a serious cricket fan to enjoy the spectacle of a World Cup. Whether you’re going to a game in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch or Dunedin, or getting the live updates, we’ll ensure everyone’s a little bit cricket-mad next March and April.”

