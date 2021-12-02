NZCT Support Provides Much Needed Boost To Tāmaki Makaurau Community Sport

Press Release – Aktive – Auckland Sport and Recreation

The safe return of community sport in Tāmaki Makaurau is in good hands thanks to the generous support of the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

A grant of $85,760 from NZCT has seen Aktive and its partners

CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere

facilitate the distribution of 800 return to play packs. Each pack contains one box of sanitiser (24 bottles) and four boxes of masks (200 total), assisting with the safe return of community sport across the region.

Aktive Chief Executive Jennah Wootten says the packs will make a huge difference for volunteers and community based staff who are committed to the safe return of sport for participants.

“The current COVID-19 situation continues to have a significant impact on Auckland’s play, active recreation and sport sector. The impact of financial and wellbeing concerns is being felt across the region, and the sector is facing

numerous and increasing costs as it looks at the safe return of community sport,” says Ms Wootten.

“Engagement with our stakeholders identified that the provision of sanitiser and face masks would alleviate some of the financial burden and remove a potential barrier for local and regional organisations to get their communities engaged in physical activity as soon as possible.

“On behalf of community sport in Auckland, we can’t thank NZCT enough for their generosity and support. These packs will make a huge difference to

volunteers and staff working to resume community sport in Tāmaki Makaurau and enable Aucklanders to get active again, quickly and safely.”

The 800 packs have been distributed under COVID-19 conditions to 522 organisations across Tāmaki Makaurau, where they have been met with great appreciation.

Eastern Suburbs AFC, Operations Manager, Tracey Kingdonsays: “Thank you so much to NZCT for supporting community sports clubs getting back out there.

Having the packs will make a huge difference not having that extra expenditure for the masks and sanitiser.”

These sentiments were echoed by AnnetteTossell, Club Development Officer,

Counties Manukau Rugby Union: “On behalf of Counties Manukau Rugby Union, our rugby clubs send grateful thanks to NZCT for the support packs to our clubs. This will enable our players, coaches and all our participants to safely deliver and play rugby.The generous support of NZCT packshavealso assisted financially as in today’s environment having masks and sanitisers is a must and would have been at the cost for our clubs – massive thanks.”

Along with many other organisations across the region, Glenn Cox, Chief Executive, Badminton North Harbour also noted their appreciation to NZCT: “Thank you – this will enable us to ensure our community have appropriate handsanitiserand masks options when we return to play. This encompasses a safe environment for all, and we are very keen to have our community back playing, being active and enjoying sport once again.”

For the latest COVID-19 information, financial support and resources and templates for the play, active recreation and sport sector in Tāmaki Makaurau visit https://aktive.org.nz/covid-19-resource-hub/covid-19/

