New Zealand Announces Culinary Leaders To Join Expo 2020 Dubai Activities

SID SAHRAWAT AND KĀRENA AND KASEY BIRD TO REPRESENT NEW ZEALAND DURING ITS SPOTLIGHT MOMENT FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE AT EXPO 2020 IN DUBAI

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Three of New Zealand’s most well-known culinary personalities will be showcasing their unique approaches to the nation’s food and beverage during a celebration called Taste New Zealand which will happen at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Taking place from the 13-31 of January 2022, Taste New Zealand will highlight the best of New Zealand culinary produce, talent, and experiences through a range of consumer events and business networking and engagement opportunities both in-person and digitally at Expo 2020 Dubai. During the three-week festival, food enthusiasts can partake in a mix of ticketed and first-come, first-serve kitchen demonstration pop-ups and specially curated lunches and dinners at the country’s pavilion restaurant, Tiaki.

Sid Sahrawat and the Bird sisters will be travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to take part in what promises to be a signature moment during the six-month World Expo.

“Our food and beverage offering is something New Zealand is known for internationally while our hospitality, our manaaki is also what makes New Zealand truly special. We wanted to take the global opportunity Expo 2020 Dubai will offer and shine the spotlight on our fantastic products and producers our manaaki and our culinary talent during Taste New Zealand,” said Clayton Kimpton, New Zealand’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020 Dubai.

We know that Sid Sahrawat, Kārena and Kasey Bird will certainly inspire consumers to seek out New Zealand produce and encourage those in the food and beverage industry to secure ingredients which can be relied upon to provide quality, taste, overall value and a truly New Zealand experience,” Kimpton continued.

Chef and restaurateur Sid Sahrawat has spent many years making his indelible mark on the dining scene in Auckland with acclaimed restaurants Sidart (recently sold), Cassia and Sid at The French Cafe. He is renowned for his innovative and inspirational cooking and was greatly influenced by his experiences growing up in India and travelling the world.

“I am really looking forward to Taste New Zealand in January next year at Expo 2020 Dubai and very proud to be able to show the world my own take on making the most from our incredible New Zealand ingredients. It’s a moment for us to remind everyone that New Zealand has some of the very best produce which is grown and produced with care and consideration – resulting in excellent taste and quality,” said Sid Sahrawat.

Chefs Kārena and Kasey Bird credit their community in Maketū for sparking their love of food; citing the fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood which was always shared between neighbours as an integral part of their childhood. Food has always been at the centre of the most important events in their lives, whether it was eating pipi they had gathered from the Maketū estuary or dining out in New York City on a family round the world trip, they grew up loving all kinds of food.

As winners of Masterchef New Zealand, they went on to publish two popular award-winning cookbooks, filmed two seasons of their own cooking series called Kārena and Kasey’s Kitchen Diplomacy and travelled to more than 50 destinations around the globe. They are incredibly passionate about combining and curating tales which enhance their cuisine and will be bringing their own approach to New Zealand’s cuisine to Dubai.

“Food, beverage and manaaki is such a huge part of the culture in New Zealand. We are incredibly excited to be a part of a global event like Expo 2020 where we can bring our own experiences to life through curated events and special moments for those who are visiting,” said Kārena Bird.

“We hope to leave Dubai will a lasting understanding about New Zealand’s connection to the land and sea and what makes the nation so special,” said Kasey Bird.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url