Morning Melodies Celebrates 21st Birthday – A Much-loved Institution Announces 2022 Programme

One of Auckland’s longest running concert series, AUCKLAND LIVE MORNING MELODIES, today announces its line-up for 2022.

Twenty-one years on from its inception, Morning Melodies returns as the toe-tapping highlight of the Takapuna event calendar. 2022 will feature a specially curated programme of much-loved acts, as well as several superb musicians making their Morning Melodies debut.

The exciting programme will feature everything from brass bands and swinging jazz musicians through to performances from some of our best-known artists, including music and theatre star Jackie Clarke.

With a focus on feel-good music, Morning Melodies is one of the Bruce Mason Centre’s most popular concert series, where friends and family gather to catch up, connect with music they know and love, and enjoy a free cup of tea and biscuits before the show.

Former Royal New Zealand Navy Band member and Bruce Mason Centre technician Lindsay Clements explains how this series became so engrained in the cultural fabric of the city:

“Morning Melodies began circa 1998 as a Navy Band concert performed to audiences from retirement homes, villages and veterans. It was originally held at the Officer Training School gymnasium located at the Naval Base annex at Narrow Neck Beach, Devonport.

Sometime during 1999 (my first year in the Navy Band) we started utilising the Bruce Mason Centre for events. This led to a fruitful relationship between the Navy Band and BMC management, and developed from there into the diverse series that it is today”.

Season pass renewals for the full Morning Melodies 2022 concert series are available now.

New season passes will be available from the Bruce Mason Centre box office from Tuesday 11 January 2022. Starting on 11 Jan, the box office will then be open for season pass bookings and collections every Tuesday from 10am – 4pm, plus every day from Monday 17 – Friday 21 January, 10am – 4pm.

Individual concert tickets are also available for purchase from Tuesday 1 February at the Bruce Mason Centre Box Office, online or on 0800 111 999.

At the Bruce Mason Centre, the health and safety of our staff and visitors is our priority. Under the Covid-19 Protection Framework all visitors are required to comply with venue conditions of entry which include a valid My Vaccine Pass, signing in and wearing a face covering when required. Click here for all Auckland Live Covid-19 FAQs, including information on how we are keeping our people and venues safe.

Auckland Live Morning Melodies 2022:

Monday 14 Feb – Kumeu Vintage Brass

Monday 21 March – Base Auckland Brass

Monday 11 April – Society Jazzmen

Monday 9 May – North Shore Brass

Monday 13 June – Robin Kelly & Friends

Monday 18 July – Jackie Clarke

Monday 8 August – Lisa Lorrell & James Harrison

Monday 12 September – G&T Productions – Musical Classics

Monday 17 October – Base Auckland Brass

Monday 14 November – The Band of the Royal Regiment of NZ Artillery

Monday 5 December – The Royal New Zealand Navy Band

