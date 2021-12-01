More Than 41,000 Vaccines Delivered Yesterday; 146 Community Cases; 83 People In Hospital, 9 In ICU

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There were 41,077 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 7,432 first doses and 14,223 second doses.To date, 93% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 86% are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,579,500: 3,896,368 first doses (93%); 3,618,781 second doses (86%); 13,224 third primary doses; 51,127 booster doses Total vaccines administered yesterday 41,077: 7,432 first doses; 14,223 second doses; 1,312 third primary doses; 18,110 booster doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 470,566 first doses (82%); 391,640 second doses (69%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 261,383 first doses (91%); second doses 235,377 (82%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 1,271 first doses; and 2,912 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (85%); second doses (77%) Auckland Metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (89%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (84%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (81%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (88%); second doses (79%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (84%) Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (91%); second dose (83%) Wairarapa DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (84%) Capital and Coast DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (96%); second doses (91%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (85%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (96%); second doses (89%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 83: North Shore (15); Auckland (35); Middlemore (31); Waikato (2) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (53 cases / 70%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (10 cases / 13%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (12 cases / 16%); unknown (1 cases / 1%) Average age of current hospitalisations 46 Cases in ICU or HDU 9 (2 in Auckland; 4 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore; 2 in Waikato) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 157 Number of new community cases 146 Number of new cases identified at the border Two (and 1 historical) Location of new community cases* Auckland (124), Waikato (14), Bay of Plenty (4); Nelson Marlborough (4) Location of community cases (total) Northland 83 (59 of whom have recovered); Auckland 7,896 (2,311 of whom have recovered); Waikato 461 (189 of whom have recovered); Bay of Plenty 61; Hawke’s Bay 1; Lakes 26 (3 of whom have recovered); Taranaki 6 (all of whom have recovered); MidCentral 5 (1 has recovered); Wairarapa 3; Wellington 18 (17 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 5 (1 recovered); Canterbury 9 (5 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 8,574 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 11,353 Historical cases 203 out of 9,549 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 43 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 86 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 73 of today’s new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 73 of today’s new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 6,386 (905 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 6,817 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 71% Percentage who have returned at least one result 73% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 155 (as at 10am 1 December) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,941,226 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 31,926 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,970 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 27,763 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections There are no new unexpected detections NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,429,590 Poster scans (total) 550,280,459 Manual diary entries (total) 20,992,248 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,659,940

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 25 November India Qatar Day 3 / routine Auckland 25 November Netherlands Germany & United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 17 November Russia United Arab Emirates Day 5 / routine Wellington

*Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, MidCentral and the Nelson/Marlborough region.

The case in MidCentral was reported to the Ministry after the cut-off time for reporting and will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow.

We reported three of the four cases in Nelson-Tasman yesterday. These are officially added to the case tally today. In addition, we are reporting one new case in the region today.

There are no additional cases to report today in Northland, Hawke’s Bay, Lakes, Taranaki, Wairarapa, Wellington or Canturbury.

Regional updates

We’re asking anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Auckland

Today, there are 124 new cases being reported in Auckland.

There continues to be daily reviews of testing numbers and testing locations to ensure good coverage of risk areas.

Health staff are now supporting 3,993 people to isolate at home, including 1,064 cases.

Waikato

There were 14 cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with seven in Te Kūiti, two in Huntly, two in Ōtorohanga, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, and one location under investigation.

Six cases have been linked to previous cases and the remainder are under investigation today.

Two cases which remained under investigation yesterday have now been confirmed as Te Anga.

Two locations of interest were confirmed in Huntly and Hamilton yesterday.

There are eight pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across the Waikato today in Hamilton, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Taumaraunui, Tahāroa, Thames, and Te Kūiti.

There are two COVID-19 positive patients in Waikato Hospital ICU.

In the Waikato, public health staff are now supporting 119 cases to isolate at home.

Bay of Plenty

Today we are reporting four new cases in the Bay of Plenty.

All are in the Tauranga area, are close contacts of previously reported cases, and are self-isolating at home.

The Ministry is also reporting on an emerging cluster at Te Akau ki Papamoa School.

As of 9am this morning, five people associated with the school have tested positive.

Given the number of close contacts among the teaching staff, the decision was made to close the school on Tuesday.

Testing has been stood up in the Papamoa area, and anyone with symptoms in the is encouraged to come forward for testing. Local health authorities are setting up additional testing at the school in response to expected demand.

Toi Te Ora Health, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Education has been working closely with the school since the first case was identified and will continue to support the school.

The spread of COVID-19 in the Bay of Plenty is another reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell and get your first and second dose of the vaccine if you haven’t already.

Details of testing stations in Bay of Plenty can be found on the Healthpoint website.

MidCentral

Today, we are reporting one case in Manawatū. This case was initially under investigation and has been confirmed after our 9am cut-off time. It will be officially added to our case numbers tomorrow.

Public health staff are continuing to interview the person who is understood to live in Waikato and work in Manawatū.

Any locations of interest will be added to the Ministry’s locations of interest page later today.

Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics. Additional testing capacity in the area will be stood up, if required, and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.

We are also calling for people to get vaccinated, with many sites available across the region. Vaccination clinic locations are available on the MidCentral DHB website.

Nelson-Tasman

We are reporting one new case in Nelson-Tasman today. Three cases referred to in yesterday’s statement are being officially added to our tally today.

Today’s new case is not linked to an existing case, and the PHU are investigating a possible source.

Three new locations of interest in Nelson have this morning been added to the Ministry’s website. People in the Nelson-Tasman region are asked to check this page as it is updated regularly.

This takes the number of active cases in Nelson to four, all of which are isolating.

We are also asking anyone in the Nelson-Tasman region with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated – and remain isolated until they return a negative test result.

Testing is available today at:

Stoke CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke

· 9am to 6pm (every day this week)

Nelson CBAC: Trafalgar Centre carpark, Paru Paru Rd

· 9am to 6pm (today)

Additional testing capacity, to ensure good coverage, is underway and details will be available on the Healthpoint website. Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics.

We are also calling for people to get vaccinated, with many sites available across the region. Vaccination clinic locations are available on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.

