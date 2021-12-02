More Beaches To Swim At This Summer

Press Release – Auckland Council

Long term safety warnings at a number of Auckland swimming spots have been lifted following work by Auckland Council and Watercare’s Safe Networks programme.

Mayor Phil Goff is delighted the long-term warnings at Titirangi, Wairau Outlet and Piha North Lagoon have been removed.

“Aucklanders love our region’s beaches and it’s fantastic to see the work we’re doing to improve water quality, reduce contamination and make more beaches swimmable, delivering results,” he says.

In addition to the removal of the long-term warnings, nine new beaches in Auckland have been added to the Safeswim website to display real-time water quality status.

North Shore Ward Councillor Richard Hills is ecstatic about the removal of the permanent warning at Wairau Estuary which has been a huge focus for him and the community.

“There is still a lot of work to do but it’s great to see Safe Networks and the Water Quality Targeted Rate investment continuing to show signs of success like it has in the Wairau Estuary, Titirangi and previously at Takapuna and other beaches and waterways across Tāmaki Makaurau.” says Councillor Hills.

