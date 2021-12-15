Mayor Goff Thanks Aucklanders For Incredible Vaccination Efforts

Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

“On the day that borders separating Auckland from the rest of the country were lifted, it’s great to celebrate that all three District Health Boards have achieved the target of over 90 per cent double vaccinations,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says.

“The levels of first vaccinations administered at 97 per cent in the Auckland DHB; 95 per cent in Waitematā, and 94 per cent in Counties Manukau means that achieving a 95 per cent vaccination rate across Auckland is an achievable target.

“These are fantastic figures, which are better than most other cities around the world,” the mayor said.

“Thank you, Aucklanders, for going out and doing the right thing to protect yourselves, your families, and the community.

“This is one key reason why we have to date got through the pandemic and the different variants of COVID with low levels of hospitalisation and loss of life. As a city and a country, we have literally saved thousands of our citizens from serious illness and dying of the virus,” Mayor Goff says.

