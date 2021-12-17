Last Weekend To Get Vaccinated Before Christmas

Press Release – NRHCC

A last big push to vaccinate Aucklanders before the Christmas holidays is happening this weekend across Tāmaki Makaurau, including at a festive ‘Super Hero Sunday’ event in south Auckland.

There will be a DJ, singers, hāngi, ice cream, prizes and a bouncy castle at Manurewa Marae on Sunday afternoon. It’s one of up to a dozen events offering people the chance to get vaccinated and protect their whānau this summer, as well as travel freely throughout Aotearoa.

People can also still get vaccinated throughout the Christmas and New Year holiday period right across Auckland with dozens of GPs and pharmacies open – including on Christmas Day.

The full list of sites including their operating hours and locations, are listed here on the Healthpoint website by region:

All of the city’s community vaccination centres will be closed from midday on December 23, with the majority re-opening on January 10.

NRHCC vaccination programme director Matt Hannant says getting vaccinated in time for Christmas is the best possible gift people can give their loved ones this year.

“Consider getting your first, second or booster dose if you’re able to, sometime this weekend.

“Let’s ensure this Christmas, no matter where you might be in Aotearoa, is as safe as possible.”

Mr Hannant says it’s been an extremely busy year, with staff, volunteers and Māori and Pacific providers working long hours to ensure Aucklanders are safe and protected.

“And together, we have achieved great things. Auckland DHB is currently at 95 per cent fully vaccinated, Waitematā at 92 per cent and Counties Manukau at 90 per cent.

“We’re all looking forward to returning refreshed in January to continue the important mahi that still lies ahead of us.”

The following events are taking place from today through until Sunday:

· Highgrove Campervan – Fri 17 Dec, 9:30am-12pm, 15-19 Highgrove Lane, Totara Vale

· Matakana Pop-up – Fri 17 Dec, 10am-3pm, 43 Matakana Valley Road, Matakana

· Massey Ave Carpark Pop-up – Fri 17 Dec, 9am – 2pm, Massey Ave, Pukekohe

· Bunnings Warehouse Takanini Campervan – Fri 17 Dec, 12pm-4pm, 167-179 Great South Road, Takanini

· Tokaikolo Talangofua- Sat 18 Dec, 9am – 4:30pm, 148 Coronation Road, Mangere Bridge

· MMT Otahuhu – Sat 18 Dec, 8:30am-2:30pm, King Street, Otahuhu

· Dunkirk Reserve Panmure – Panama Community Event, Sat 18 Dec, 9am – 2pm, Dunkirk Reserve, Panmure

· Kmart Manukau Pop-up – Sat 18 Dec, 12pm-3pm, Manukau Super Centre, Lambie Drive, Manukau

· Papakura Park Pop-up – Sun 19 Dec, 12pm-2:30pm, Youngs Road, Papakura

· Marae Super Hero Sunday Christmas Vax Event – Sun 19 Dec, 3pm-6pm, 81 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park

Around 126,000 people in Auckland are eligible for their booster dose. If you’re over 18 years old and it’s been at least six months since your second dose, you are can now get your booster dose. You can book an appointment online using the Book My Vaccine website or by calling 0800 28 29 26. Booster doses are available at all community vaccination centres and vaccinating GPs and pharmacies.

And for those wanting to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, bookings can be made online at Book My Vaccine. Here’s a link to an interactive map showing the list of vaccination sites across Tāmaki Makaurau that are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine: vaccinateforauckland.nz

