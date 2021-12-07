KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer

Press Release – Rail And Maritime Transport Union

Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification.

The strike action was set to affect all rail operations in New Zealand including the rail ferries and Auckland and Wellington Metro systems in December.

