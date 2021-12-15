International Education Partnership Launches University Of Auckland International College

Press Release – University of Auckland

The University of Auckland, in partnership with leading Australasian pathway provider UP Education, has launched the University of Auckland International College, unveiling a refurbished teaching facility at 345 Queen Street today.

Classes can be delivered both physically and virtually, allowing international students to prepare for future study at the University of Auckland from wherever they are in the world, as well as, when border openings allow, a stone’s throw from the University Central City Campus.

Professor Valerie Linton, University of Auckland Provost, says the partnership with UP provides a clear and strong pathway to university education that provides a compelling benefit for international students.

“Our foundation/pathway programmes have proven to deliver excellent results to prepare international students to succeed in their University of Auckland degree.

“We value our partnership with UP Education and acknowledge the investment they have made as part of this to refurbish teaching facilities in central Auckland to enhance the student learning experience,” she says.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, UP Education and the University of Auckland have taken steps to keep international education open via online learning and offshore study hubs.

Craig Jones, CEO of University Partnerships at UP Education, says the sector is working with the Government to plan a careful reopening of the border and to welcome international students back to Aotearoa.

“Online learning has been crucial since the beginning of the pandemic, enabling international students to progress their education journey, and be fully prepared to come to New Zealand to start their university education when it is safe for them to do so. Since the pandemic began, some 700 students across a range of countries have fully or partially completed the foundation programmes.

“To prepare for a new era of international education, we have invested in a purpose-designed education facility with uniquely Aotearoa influences, that provides a safe, modern and welcoming space for international students to excel. This means that when we can welcome students back, we are ready to give them the warmest of Kiwi welcomes and the highest quality education experience.”

University of Auckland Director International, Brett Berquist, says the College is a highlight of a twenty-two-year partnership between the University and UP Education.

“During that time, almost 10,000 international students have successfully transitioned from UP Education to study with us. While Covid-19 has meant that we have been unable to welcome students onto our physical campuses, we have used this time to reflect on how we can better meet the needs of students both offshore and when they return,” he said.

The partnership has also worked together to provide support outside of New Zealand for international students.

“As part of our support for students unable to come to New Zealand we have created offshore study hubs. We recently launched the Vietnam Study Hub alongside the University of Auckland and local partner LightPath in Ho Chi Minh City to provide a learning community and shared services for Vietnamese students studying online.” Said Jones.

“This gives international students more flexibility in how they can start their international education journey, and allows them to gain the knowledge, skills and confidence to study at the University of Auckland while the world continues to navigate the pandemic.”

The University of Auckland Certificate in Foundation Studies is delivered at the University of Auckland International College.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url