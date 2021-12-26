Homicide investigation launched in Flat Bush

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau District Criminal Investigations Manager, Detective Inspector Fa’amanuia Va’aelua:

At about 1.15am today Police received a 111 emergency call from a resident on Bezar Place in Flat Bush who could hear a person in distress at a nearby home, followed by gunshots.

Police, including Armed Offender Squad (AOS) members, were dispatched to the area.

Cordons were put in place to ensure no further risk to residents in Bezar Place, and people in neighbouring addresses were advised to stay in their homes.

Police approached the property on foot and could see several people inside the property.

AOS members gained entry to the home through a window and safely brought out several occupants, including a child. These occupants were unharmed.

The Police Negotiation Team made contact with a 38-year-old man inside the property and continued to engage with him overnight.

Just after 8am, the man surrendered to Police and was taken into custody without further incident.

The body of another man has been located inside the property.

As a result, a homicide investigation has now commenced.

We want to acknowledge the distress this incident has caused for those in the Flat Bush area who were affected. This is not something you expect in a residential area after a day of Christmas celebrations.

I also want to acknowledge the bravery demonstrated by the officers who went into the home and brought the occupants out safely.

Residents will notice a continued Police presence in the area.

Further updates will be provided when available.

