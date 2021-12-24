Homicide Investigation Launched Following Death Of Man In Mt Roskill
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB:
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed
at an address in Mt Roskill last night.
At around 9.30pm, Police were notified of an incident at an address on Glass
Road.
Two armed offenders have entered the address and an altercation has taken
place with the occupants inside the house.
One of the occupants, a man in his 20’s, received a gunshot wound and has
died at the scene.
Two other people at the address have received non-life threatening injuries
and were transported to hospital.
The offenders have fled from the scene and are yet to be located.
A scene guard has been in place overnight and Police will remain present at
the address today carrying out a scene examination.
Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who saw suspicious
activity around the Glass Road area around 9.30pm is urged to contact Police
on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111.
No further information is available at this stage, however a further update
is expected later today.
