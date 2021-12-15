Hitting The Beach Or Festivals This Summer? Vodafone’s Got You Covered

Press Release – Vodafone

With Kiwis set to escape to holiday hotspots as Covid restrictions start to ease and the Auckland border comes down, Vodafone customers can keep in touch with friends, whānau or work around the country as the company has added extra capacity into its mobile network in Aotearoa.

Holiday hot spots are well covered with additional 42 mobile capacity upgrades completed in 2021 to cater to the expected increases in mobile phone data use at areas such as Omaha, Whangamata and Queenstown.

Vodafone is also ensuring festival-goers can keep in touch by standing up temporary cellsites on wheels (COWs) at some of the most popular events, including Northern Bass (Mangawhai), Gibbston Valley Winery Concert (Queenstown) and Rhythm and Vines in April (Gisborne).

Thaigan Govender, Head of Mobile Access Networks, hopes that customers use Vodafone’s awesome mobile network around the regions to enjoy a safe and connected summer. “Summer is here and we’ve been working hard to ensure our slipped, slopped, slapped and wrapped Vodafone customers have great coverage for all their summer adventures. Whether it’s boogying the night away at festivals packed with local artists or just lounging on the beach, we want to ensure Vodafone customers can stay connected at the most popular summer destinations.

“We have a long history of setting up temporary cell sites around the country to support festivals and tourist hotspots. Though the 2021/22 summer period will feel slightly different for Kiwis, we’re glad we can support customers with our robust network.”

To find out more about coverage in your area, be it home or away, please visit https://www.vodafone.co.nz/network/coverage/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url