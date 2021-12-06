Hearts & Science NZ Continues To Grow With New Senior Hires

Press Release – Hearts and Science NZ

Auckland, 6 December: Hearts & Science NZ has today announced the appointment and return to New Zealand of Emily Douglas, joining the team as Group Business Director following significant growth since Hearts & Science launched at the end of 2019.

Coming from Hearts & Science in the UK, Emily has over 10 years’ experience working in developing strategic communications on both sides of the globe, across a full range of sectors, including automotive, travel, retail and FMCG. After 3.5 years working in the UK market, she brings a wealth of knowledge back to New Zealand. Her recent career highlights include devising a deep tech and digital communications solution for The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Hearts & Science NZ CEO Jane Stanley says “We are thrilled to see Emily back on our shores. Emily is a strong, senior strategic leader, who will add further fuel to our growing momentum at Hearts & Science NZ. Since setting up the agency in late 2019, our focus has been on recoding some of the outdated norms within media and broader communication channels, using the power of data and technology. Em is passionate about this philosophy and with her extensive international omni-channel experience, we are looking forward to the opportunities ahead in 2022.”

Emily is happy to be back on familiar and warmer shores as well.

“Being able to blend my Hearts & Science UK experience into the Hearts journey here, is such a fantastic opportunity. I’m excited to now be on the ground with such great client partners and a very talented team to help continue the momentum. Our commitment to data-first thinking that recodes media and communication strategies for sustainable brand growth, is what connects the Hearts & Science team across the globe. I’m looking forward to doing more of this on home soil next year,” says Douglas.

Emily’s senior appointment follows Beks Gierlinska joining as Head of Strategy earlier in the year. Beks also brings extensive local and international award-winning experience across automotive, financial services, telco and utilities.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url