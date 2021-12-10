February’s Major Medicinal Cannabis Summit Gearing Up

Press Release – MedCan

Just two months away, New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis summit is well and truly gearing up.

MedCan 2022 imagery

February’s MedCan 2022, which was postponed from October due to Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions, builds on the success of the 2020 summit and offers the chance for the industry and medical community to come together after a year of uncertainty.

“MedCan 2022 is happening this coming February within the Covid framework level we’re in. We’ve designed comprehensive and compliant plans for each of the three traffic light scenarios,” says Dr Zahra Champion, Executive Director of BioTechNZ and MedCan Summit 2022 organiser.

“If Auckland is in the orange or green level of the Covid Protection Framework, which we expect it to be, the summit will take place in person with no physical distancing restrictions. It will also be streamed online. However, if Auckland is in the red level, MedCan will still take place, but it will be a virtual online event for everyone,” she says.

As part of the Government’s protection framework, everyone who attends MedCan 2022 in person will be required to be fully vaccinated and present their vaccine pass. Those who are not fully vaccinated at the time are invited to participate in the event virtually.

The more than 30 international and local speakers presenting at the summit include scientists, medical experts, clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers.

Dr Zahra Champion speaking at MedCan Summit 2020

“Both prescriber education and product affordability are key to patients accessing medicinal cannabis. The good news is we’re making great progress on both fronts. Two cost effective, quality locally-manufactured products are now available, and a large number of doctors will be attending MedCan 2022,” says Dr Champion.

The summit will feature a dedicated one-day Healthcare Professionals Forum. The Forum is endorsed by The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and The Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand.

The event’s early-bird pricing ends on Friday, 17 December. Discounts are also available for BioTechNZ and Tech Alliance members.

Foundation sponsor is Helius Therapeutics. Gold sponsor is Eqalis, with Silver sponsors Elysian and CannaPlus+. Puro, Callaghan Innovation and Shimadzu are Bronze sponsors.

With Cannasouth and Philstic now recently confirmed as exhibitors, the two-day summit includes a MedCan Exhibition showcasing medicinal cannabis companies, suppliers, supporters, and start-ups from across the industry.

Carmen Doran, Chief Executive of Helius Therapeutics, says in addition to medicinal cannabis education, MedCan importantly promotes connections and collaboration.

“If New Zealand is to succeed in the fast-growing international medicinal cannabis market, Kiwi innovation and sector collaboration are key. Helius is proud of the exclusive industry and education partnerships we’ve created and look forward to forging even closer relationships with other stakeholders at the summit,” says Ms Doran.

Detailing the Industry and Science streams, and the Healthcare Professionals Forum, MedCan’s two-day programme is available on MedCan’s website: www.medcansummit.co.nz.

MedCan Summit 2021 is organised by NZTech and BioTechNZ – a not for profit, membership-funded organisation with the goal of maximising New Zealand’s bioscience and technology capability to create a strong New Zealand bioeconomy. BioTechNZ is part of the New Zealand Tech Alliance.

For more information on the summit, please email info@medcansummit.co.nz

www.medcansummit.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url