Faith No More || Australian & New Zealand Tour Cancelled

Frontier Touring regret to advise the cancellation of Faith No More’s Australian and New Zealand tour, with special guest RVG, scheduled to take place in February 2022.

“An update from our camp at FNM: Unfortunately, due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and European tours. To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us. We apologise to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding.”

Frontier Touring sincerely apologises to all those affected by this cancellation. Existing ticketholders are entitled to a refund and should note the below details:

Australian shows:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be automatically refunded in full to the card originally used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow approximately 20 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

If you purchased your tickets at a Ticketek agency or paid in full using gift vouchers, please contact us here.

Auckland:

In most cases, we will process refunds automatically to the credit card used to complete the transaction.

Automatic refunds can take up to 3-5 business days to be processed to the card that was used to complete the transaction, once processed, please allow a further 3-5 business days for the funds to appear on your statements.

If your credit card used to make the purchase has expired/changed, or you purchased your ticket from the box office via eftpos or cash, please refer to the email from Ticketmaster regarding this cancellation and follow the steps to obtain a refund.

Christchurch:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 30 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply Ticketek with updated bank details here in order to process your refund.

If you do not provide the correct details, they will be unable to refund your tickets.

Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will receive a full refund to a bank account. Please provide Ticketek with your bank accounts details here.

