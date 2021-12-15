Dave Howden Appointed To Ambit Board

Press Release – Ambit

Senior cloud executive Dave Howden has been appointed an Independent Director of Ambit, the conversational AI platform. Mr Howden, who has a wide range of business strategy and technology leadership experience in the UK and New Zealand, joins Ambit as the developer raises capital to support expansion into Australia.

Dave Howden

Currently CEO of Umbrellar, Mr Howden was formerly the Head of Managed Cloud & Data Centre Services at BT in London.

Tim Warren, CEO and Co-founder at Ambit, says: “I look forward to working with Dave whose international technology and leadership experience will strengthen our governance and help guide our growth strategy.”

Dave Howden says “All large organisations are challenged by effectively providing personalised customer service at scale, and Ambit has a huge opportunity to lead the conversational AI category in this region”.

Mr Howden is a Member of the Institute of Directors and the ITP.

About Ambit

Founded in 2017 in Auckland, Ambit is a Low-code No-code conversational AI automation platform offered as a service, which provides a realistic and automated chat experience at scale on any channel. To learn more, visit https://www.ambit.ai

