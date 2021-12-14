Cuisine Announces First Group Of Top Restaurants Named In Cuisine Good Food Awards 2021/2022

Press Release – Cuisine

Restaurants based outside Auckland celebrated in first of two announcements

The first restaurants named as part of the annual Cuisine Good Food Awards, proudly presented by American Express, have been announced, in the first of a two-part announcement designed to celebrate excellence and encourage support of New Zealand’s diverse hospitality industry.

Typically presented as one list, Cuisine made the decision to proceed with a two-part announcement in 2021/2022 due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions across the country, in particular in Auckland, which have impacted judging timeframes this year. The first instalment features restaurants based outside Tāmaki Makaurau, with the full list and Category Awards scheduled to be revealed at a digital awards ceremony on 8th February 2022.

The list announced today comprises 72 restaurants from Russell to Dunedin, including veterans such as Queenstown’s Amisfield, Hiakai and Capitol in Wellington, and Fleur’s Place in Moeraki; and newcomers including Mr Pickles of Hamilton, Wallingford Restaurant in Wallingford, and Helen Turnbull’s 50-50 in Paraparaumu Beach.

With significant presence across multiple regions, Cuisine’s Good Food Awards list indicates the strength of New Zealand’s restaurant offering nationwide and is regarded as the country’s pre-eminent awards list. The ever-growing culinary hotspot of Wellington particularly shines in this year’s list, with 23 placements located in the capital; as does Christchurch with six placements, and Dunedin with five.

Cuisine editor Kelli Brett says that there has never been a better time for the Cuisine Good Food Awards to get behind the hospitality industry and help to drive a story that is filled with opportunity and promise.

“This year we have navigated ever-changing restrictions to uncover New Zealand’s best dining experiences and have gained even more respect for an industry that has shown great creativity and resilience. Despite huge challenges, it has bounced back and is forging ahead with even brighter plans for the future,” says Kelli.

“We encourage you to celebrate our selection of the diversely talented teams and their restaurants in many locations around the country, who are offering exceptional dining experiences. This is your opportunity to make sure that they are on your summer restaurant hit-list.”

The Cuisine Good Food Awards is the only nationwide restaurant awards programme of its kind. Now independently owned, the annual awards are viewed globally as the authority on the dining scene in New Zealand.

At the digital awards ceremony on 8th February, Cuisine will recognise the highest-achieving restaurants in 16 categories, including the highly coveted American Express Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year awards, and newly added categories of Best Pastry Chef, Best Hotel Restaurant, and Champions for Change. The much-anticipated hats will also be revealed.

The March issue of Cuisine magazine, on sale 14 February, will include New Zealand’s much-anticipated dining bible the Cuisine Good Food Guide for 2021/2022, including the Auckland restaurants.

Cuisine selects over 40 experts located around the country, led by food and dining expert Kerry Tyack, to anonymously judge restaurants nationwide throughout the year and determine the list and winners.

“It’s always been important to us to celebrate restaurants right across the country, and we’ll ensure Auckland restaurants have their moment early in 2022. We look forward to recognising those restaurateurs, owners, and chefs who have done so well despite the most challenging circumstances,” says Kerry.

For more information on the Cuisine Top 100, full list of awards, and information on viewing the awards online, visit www.cuisine.co.nz/finalists-announced, facebook.com/cuisinemagazine, twitter.com/cuisinemagazine, or follow @cuisinemagazine on Instagram.

Cuisine Good Food Awards restaurants – part one

Alpino, Cambridge

Amayjen, Palmerston North

Amisfield, Queenstown

Amok, Wellington

Aosta, Arrowtown

Arbour, Blenheim

Atlas, Wellington

Bar Yoku, Christchurch

Bellamys by Logan Brown, Wellington

The Bistro, Taupō

Bistronomy, Napier

Black Barn Bistro, Havelock North

Botswana Butchery, Queenstown

Boulcott St Bistro, Wellington

Bracken, Dunedin

Capitol, Wellington

Central Fire Station Bistro, Napier

Charley Noble, Wellington

The Chef’s Table at Blue Duck Station, Ōwhango

Cinderella, Wellington

Clarence Bistro, Tauranga

Craggy Range, Havelock North

Cucina, Oamaru

Dragons, Wellington

Field & Green, Wellington

Fleurs Place, Moeraki

Floriditas, Wellington

Gatherings, Christchurch

Gin Gin, Christchurch

Hali, Christchurch

Harvest, The Marlborough Hotel, Blenheim

Hawker House and Bar, Nelson

Hiakai, Wellington

Highwater Eatery, Wellington

Hillside, Wellington

Hippopotamus, Wellington

Hopgood’s & Co., Nelson

Inati, Christchurch

Jano Bistro, Wellington

Kika, Wanaka

Logan Brown, Wellington

Mapu, Lyttelton

Mary’s, Havelock North

Mason, Wellington

Meat & Liquor Steakhouse, New Plymouth

Mesita, Martinborough

Miro, Christchurch

Mister D, Napier

Moiety, Dunedin

Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery, Hamilton

No 7 Balmac, Dunedin

Ortega Fish Shack, Wellington

Pacifica, Napier

Palate, Hamilton

Prohibition Smokehouse, Dunedin

Rita, Wellington

Riverstone Kitchen, Oamaru

Sage at Paroa Bay, Russell

Salty Pidgin Bar & Bistro, Wellington

Scotch Wine Bar, Blenheim

Shed 5, Wellington

Shepherd, Wellington

Sherwood, Queenstown

Social Kitchen, New Plymouth

Somerset Cottage, Tauranga

State Bistro, New Plymouth

Sugo, Tauranga

Tītī, Dunedin

Urban Eatery Restaurant & Bar, Nelson

Wallingford Restaurant, Wallingford

WBC, Wellington

50-50, Paraparaumu Beach

About the Cuisine Good Food Awards

Presented by American Express, the Cuisine Good Food Awards (CGFA) celebrate brilliance in one of the industries that has been challenged the most during COVID-19 lockdowns countrywide. Now in its 16th year, the awards acknowledge the very best of New Zealand’s restaurants and chefs nationwide and produces the Cuisine Good Food Guide, showcasing outstanding places to eat and drink across the country. Cuisine selects over 40 experts located around the country, led by food and dining expert Kerry Tyack, to anonymously judge restaurants nationwide throughout the year and determine the list and winners. The partners for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2021 include American Express, Antipodes, De’Longhi, Ora King, and Pead, for whom Cuisine would like to thank and acknowledge for their continued support.

The categories for the 2021 Cuisine Good Food Awards are as follows:

1. American Express Restaurant of the Year

2. Chef of the Year

3. Best Metropolitan Restaurant

4. Best Regional Restaurant

5. Antipodes Best Specialist Restaurant

6. Best Casual Dining Restaurant

7. Best Hotel Restaurant

8. De’Longhi Restaurant Personality of the Year

9. Best Pastry Chef

10. Ora King Innovation Award

11. Best Winery Restaurant

12.Best Wine Experience

13. Best Drinks List

14. Pead Food Legend/Long Term Player

15. One to Watch (Rising Talent)

16. Champions For Change

Hatting system

The new hatting system introduced in 2019 will continue to be implemented in 2021. This is as follows:

About Slick and Sassy Media Ltd and Cuisine Magazine

Previously owned by Fairfax Media NZ Ltd, Cuisine magazine was purchased in December 2017 by Slick & Sassy Media Ltd. Under the guidance of co-director / editor Kelli Brett and co-director / commercial director Vanessa Stranan, the Cuisine brand is growing to new heights under independent ownership with a modern, relevant and refreshed approach. New Zealand’s most trusted food and wine magazine, Cuisine is an iconic brand that, for 34 years, has shared the stories of those who grow, produce and cook our world-class food and drink in New Zealand. An important component of the Cuisine brand is the New Zealand Cuisine Good Food Awards.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url