ChargeNet Opens Northland’s First Hyper-rapid (300kW) Charging Location

Electric vehicles (EV) can now ‘fill up’ at Gull Kaiwaka. ChargeNet, New Zealand’s largest EV charging network, has opened Northland’s first hyper-rapid (300kW) charging location, just in time for the holiday season. The charging location joins the existing hyper-rapid sites at Bombay and Taupō, as well as an additional 250 rapid charging stations across the country.

Co-funded by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) through round 8 of the Low Emission Transport Fund, the Kaiwaka location is the first for ChargeNet’s partner, Gull. The Dual 300kW Hyperchargers, installed and managed by ChargeNet, is located at the Gull service station on State Highway 1. The site is strategically located at Kaiwaka, the gateway to Northland, to help minimise range anxiety for EV drivers and increases the charge points available on the ChargeNet network in Northland from 23 to 29.

The newest installation at Gull Kaiwaka will accommodate four CCS vehicles at up to 300kW and two CHAdeMO vehicles at up to 62kW. Specific EV models can charge at the 300kW hyper-rapid charging station six times faster than on ChargeNet’s standard 50kW charging stations, enabling the newest generation of EVs to add up to 400km of charge in 15 minutes and backed up by 100% renewable energy.

ChargeNet Communications Manager Bailey Gorst says, “ChargeNet expects that the location will be well used over the summer, given the pent-up demand for summer travel.”

“We are committed to providing a convenient and reliable charging experience for all EV drivers. By building a site that provides charging for up to six EVs simultaneously, we are minimising queuing and congestion.”

EECA Transport Portfolio Manager Richard Briggs says, “This is a great boost to public EV charging in Northland, and we’re pleased to have provided co-funding. Every time a new charger is available on our highways, people can become even more confident that an EV can work for them.”

Karl Mischewski – Gulls Future Energy lead says, “he is delighted to be co-locating with ChargeNet at our Gull Kaiwaka site. EV charging at traditional service stations will increasingly become more commonplace as Kiwis begin the transition to future energy options, and we see the uptake of EVs take-off over the next decade.”

The continued development of the hyper-rapid EV charging network by ChargeNet will see an additional 18 hyper-rapid EV charging stations constructed along major driving routes from Auckland to Queenstown over the next 18 months. Presently EV drivers will find the hyper-rapid charging stations at Kaiwaka, Bombay, and Taupō, with additional locations in the pipeline – North Shore, Waikato, Tauranga, Rotorua, Bulls, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown, and Dunedin.

ChargeNet Communications Manager Bailey Gorst says, “With the Government’s support, ChargeNet is rolling out a world-class network of hyper-rapid charging stations, powered by 100% renewable energy. Projects such as these reduce household transport emissions and ultimately help New Zealand transition to a low carbon future.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url