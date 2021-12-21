Auckland Cricket To Celebrate Essential Workers As Domestic T20 Returns To Eden Park No.1

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

Auckland Cricket are delighted to announce a day of celebration for Auckland’s Essential Workers on January 22nd as well as the return of Domestic T20 action to Eden Park No.1.



With the support of NZC and Eden Park, the Auckland ACES and HEARTS will now take on the Central Stags and Hinds in Round Ten of the Dream11 Super Smash at the centre of New Zealand’s national stadium.

Acknowledging that it has been another difficult year for a lot of people, Auckland Cricket want to show our appreciation for the Essential Workers in our community; those who have kept us safe, those who have made sacrifices for others and those who have kept us going.

Auckland Cricket Chief Executive Iain Laxon said a day at the cricket is the least we can do for the unsung heroes in our great city.

“We recognise that it has been a tough few months for everyone in Auckland but we’re really excited to be back playing cricket and to be welcoming crowds to Eden Park again.

“All Aucklanders have helped get us to this position but our essential service workers have done more than most, and we want to take the opportunity to thank them for their efforts through lockdown.

“We are really excited to celebrate their contribution by staging this game on the main oval at Eden Park and give them a free day out to watch some great T20 action.

“We want it to be an awesome day and we would love for our essential service workers to help us make it the biggest ever domestic crowd in New Zealand. We would also like to give a big thank you to Eden Park and NZC for their support in making this game happen.”

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner is excited to see Domestic Cricket grace the Main Oval once again.

“This is the first chance in nearly ten years to see domestic cricket played on the main ground at our national stadium.

“It’s great to be able to acknowledge the efforts of our essential workers in response to Covid-19.

“We would like to thank our partners NZC, Auckland Cricket and our match day sponsor Rebel Sport for helping to make this fixture possible. We encourage all Aucklanders to show their support and attend this special fixture on 22 January.”

Dream11 Super Smash | Eden Park No. 1 | Saturday 22 January

Auckland HEARTS vs. Central Hinds | 10.10 AM

Auckland ACES vs. Central Stags | 1.40 PM

