AT Brings Back Night Buses To Support The City’s Hospitality Sector

Aucklanders hitting the town this weekend for a long-awaited night out will be able to get home safely afterwards on AT Metro’s reinstated ‘Night Buses’.

AT’s Group Manager Metro Services Stacey van der Putten says nearly 60 late night services are being reinstated from this weekend as hospitality reopens in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“It’s been a tough few months for Aucklanders and we expect a lot of people will want to let their hair down and have a night out with friends this weekend,” van der Putten says.

“We’re bringing back a wide range of our ‘Night Buses’ services this weekend to help support our city’s hospitality sector and to make it easier for town-goers and hospitality workers alike to get home safely and affordably in the early hours.”

Keeping our AT Metro passengers safe at ‘Red’

Under ‘red’ AT will be promoting public transport as a safe and reliable way of getting around Tāmaki Makaurau and we’ll be reminding passengers of the need to wear a mask and scan in when they get onboard.

“Public transport has proven to be a safe way to travel during the Delta outbreak, with no known recorded cases of transmission onboard our services despite more than 170 trips being logged as places of interest,” van der Putten says.

“We know that mask wearing is playing a huge role in keeping people safe onboard, so we are encouraging all Aucklanders to stay masked up when they travel on our services.”

Reduced services continuing until later in summer

All AT Metro services (trains, buses and ferries) will continue to run at reduced timetables when Auckland moves to ‘Red’ on 3 December 2021.

With the summer holidays and end of the school term only a couple of weeks away, we don’t expect a significant rise in passenger numbers until later in summer.

There’s plenty of space onboard our services – under the traffic light framework there’s no longer a requirement for distancing onboard so we can use more of our capacity from Friday.

