Arrests Made Following Ōtāhuhu Homicide
Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau
Police:
Police have now arrested and charged three people for the murder of Ōtāhuhu
man Peter Rasmussen.
Police launched a homicide investigation after the 75 year old was shot and
killed in his home on 22 August 2021.
Three men, aged 18, 21 and 29 have been jointly charged with murder and are
expected to appear in Counties Manukau District Court today.
The investigation is ongoing and Police cannot rule out the possibility of
further charges being laid.
“The investigation team has worked tirelessly to resolve this case for Mr
Rasmussen’s family, this will be the first Christmas they will spend
without him but we hope the arrests will provide some degree of relief and
comfort.“
