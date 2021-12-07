Arrest Made Over Jewellery Store Theft, Firearm Located

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Auckland City West Police have arrested a man as part of an investigation into thefts from businesses in recent weeks.

Inspector Wayne Kitcher, Area Prevention Manager, says Police executed a search warrant at a Massey address on Monday evening.

A 30-year-old man was located at the property and has been charged with theft in relation to an incident at Michael Hill Jewellers at St Lukes Shopping Centre on 4 December.

He is also facing theft charges in relation to incidents at a nearby electronics store and a petrol station.

“Police have not yet located the jewellery allegedly stolen on Saturday, however our investigation is continuing into the matter,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“During the search warrant Police have also located a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs.

“The discovery of these items will now form part of these ongoing enquiries and as such we cannot rule out further charges being laid.”

The 30-year-old man charged is due to appear today in the Auckland District Court.

Police are limited in further comment at this stage as the matter is before the Court.

