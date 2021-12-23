Arrest Made Following Death Of 10-month-old Baby In Auckland

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā Police:

Police have now arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with murder following the death of 10-month-old baby Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

Baby Chance tragically died in Starship Hospital last Friday evening after sustaining what Police believe to be non-accidental injuries.

The 21-year-old man is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow (Friday 24 December 2021).

Police’s sympathies continue to be with Chance’s whānau at this extremely difficult and tragic time.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police are unable to comment further.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url