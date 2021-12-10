89% Of Eligible People Now Fully Vaccinated; 95 Community Cases; 2 Deaths; 56 People In Hospital, 4 In ICU

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Whanganui and Tairāwhiti DHBs are close to reaching 90% partially vaccinated. As of this morning, Tairāwhiti has just 266 more people to get their first vaccination before reaching this important milestone and Whanganui has 325.

There were 21,744 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 3,374 first doses and 9,225 second doses. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89% are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 3,943,167 first doses (94%); 3,729,419 second doses (89%); 19,808 third primary doses; 141,271 booster doses Vaccines administered yesterday 3,374 first doses; 9,225 second doses; 714 third primary does and 8,431 booster doses. Māori (percentage of eligible people) 488,348 first doses (86%); 421,738 second doses (74%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 265,795 first doses (93%); second doses 245,125 (86%) Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people) Northland DHB First doses (87%); second doses (80%) Auckland Metro DHBs First doses (95%); second doses (91%) Waikato DHB First doses (93%); second doses (87%) Bay of Plenty DHB First doses (92%); second doses (85%) Lakes DHB First doses (91%); second doses (83%) Taranaki DHB First doses (92%); second doses (85%) MidCentral DHB First doses (94%); second doses (88%) Whanganui DHB First doses (89%); second doses (82%) Hawke’s Bay DHB First doses (93%); second doses (86%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB First doses (94%); second doses (88%) Canterbury DHB First doses (97%); second doses (92%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 56 North Shore: 13; Auckland: 16; Middlemore: 24; Waikato: 1; Tauranga:1; Nelson-Marlborough: 1 Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (30 cases / 57%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (12 cases / 23%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (9 cases/ 17%); unknown (2 cases / 4%) Average age of current hospitalisations 51 Cases in ICU or HDU 4 (1 in Auckland; 2 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 103 Number of new community cases 95 Number of new cases identified at the border 1 Location of new community cases* Auckland (75), Waikato (11), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1), Nelson-Tasman (1), Canterbury (2)* Number of community cases (total) 9,552 (in current community outbreak) Number of active cases (total) 6,630 Confirmed cases (total) 12,347 Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 7045 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): Today’s figures unavailable Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) Today’s figures unavailable Percentage who have returned at least one result Today’s figures unavailable Tests Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 27,577 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 27,645 Auckland tests total (last 24 hours) 12,521 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected results to report NZ COVID Tracer Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 3,156,394 Manual diary entries in 24 hours to midday 41,806 My Vaccine Pass My vaccine pass downloads total 4,061,416 My vaccine pass downloads (last 24 hours) 60,514

*A case reported yesterday in Canterbury is officially added to today’s case numbers.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 5 December Ireland TBC Day 3 / routine Auckland

Two deaths overnight

The Ministry of Health is saddened to report the deaths in hospital of two people overnight who had COVID-19.

One person died at Middlemore Hospital. Their family has requested that no information be publicly provided about this person and out of respect, the Ministry will not be providing any further details.

The second patient was admitted to Auckland City Hospital due to their COVID-19 infection. The case has been referred to the coroner.

The Ministry would like to express its heartfelt condolences and sends its sympathies to the families of both of these people at this sad time

Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Taranaki, Nelson-Tasman, and Canterbury.

The case we are reporting in Taranaki will be added to tomorrow’s case numbers.

A case previously under investigation in the Southern region has been classified as historical.

Regional updates

We are continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is your number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Auckland

Today, there are 75 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 3,014 people to isolate at home, including 802 cases.

Waikato

There are 11 new cases being reported in Waikato today.

Three new locations of interest were confirmed in Te Kūiti and Hamilton yesterday.

In the Waikato, health and welfare providers are supporting 101 people to isolate at home.

Bay of Plenty

Today we are reporting five new cases in Bay of Plenty – four in the Tauranga area and one in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Four are linked to previously reported cases and one is still being investigated.

Contacts are being identified and will be contacted for testing and isolation advice.

Lakes

There is one new case to report in the Lakes DHB region today.

This case is in Rotorua and is a household contact of a previously reported case.

They are isolating at home.

Taranaki

There is one new case to report in Waitara today. The case was reported last night and is linked to two active cases in New Plymouth.

Taranaki’s Public Health Unit has started case investigation work, however, early indications are that it is unlikely that there will be any locations of interest.

We urge anyone in Waitara or the wider Taranaki region with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated.

Pop-up testing will be available at the Waitara War Memorial Hall on Memorial Place today. Hours will be extended at Taranaki Base Hospital’s testing centre from 8am-4pm.

Unvaccinated whānau are also encouraged to get vaccinated promptly. For locations and times in Taranaki please visit TDHB – COVID-19 vaccine

Nelson-Tasman update

There is one case to report today in Nelson-Tasman. They are linked to the larger Nelson cluster.

Anyone in the region with any symptoms that could be COVID-19 is urged to get a test, even if they are vaccinated.

Locations of interest are regularly added to the Ministry’s website, so we ask people living in Nelson-Tasman to check these daily.

Testing and vaccination centres open today and this weekend are available from the Nelson Marlborough DHB website.

Canterbury

There is one new case to report in Christchurch today, bringing the total to six active cases in the region. They are directly linked to a case reported at the weekend.

The case investigation is ongoing and this person is being transferred to an MIQ facility.

Testing locations and opening hours are available on the Healthpoint website.

