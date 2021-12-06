88% Of Eligible New Zealanders Fully Vaccinated; 135 Community Cases; 76 People In Hospital, 7 In ICU

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There have now been more than 3.7 million My Vaccine Passes issued, including more than 82,000 on Sunday. The first weekend with My Vaccine Passes in use went smoothly, with no major issues reported.

On Thursday night the Ministry of Health began emailing temporary exemptions to people who are waiting for individual assistance needed to obtain their My Vaccine Pass.

By Friday afternoon, 65,497 temporary exemptions had been provided.

There are still about 11,000 people whose email address or contact details were not clear, and we are working through this to provide them exemptions.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,736,783: 3,926,572 first doses (93%); 3,688,689 second doses (88%); 16,967 third primary doses; 104,555 booster doses Total vaccines administered yesterday 11,931: 2,711 first doses; 6,757 second doses, 103 third primary does and 2,360 booster doses. Māori (percentage of eligible people) 481,808 first doses (84%); 409,577 second doses (72%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 264,232 first doses (92%); second doses 241,617 (84%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 495 first doses; and 1,704 second doses My Vaccine Passes issued 82,448 issued yesterday; 3,742,580 issued in total Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (86%); second doses (79%) Auckland Metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (95%); second doses (91%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (86%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (83%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (81%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (86%) Whanganui DHB First doses (89%); second doses (81%) Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (85%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (86%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (97%); second doses (91%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (84%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 76: Waitemata (14); Auckland (31); Counties Manukau (26); Waikato (2); Bay of Plenty (2), Nelson-Marlborough (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (42 cases / 60%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (14 cases / 20%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (9 cases/ 13%); unknown (5 cases / 7%) Average age of current hospitalisations 48 Cases in ICU or HDU 7 (2 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore; 1 in Waikato) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 126 Number of new community cases 135 Number of new cases identified at the border 0 Location of new community cases* Auckland (125), Waikato (8), Canterbury (2)* Location of community cases (total) Location of community cases (total): Northland 91 (64 of whom have recovered); Auckland 8,394 (2,417 of whom have recovered); Waikato 517 (265 of whom have recovered); Bay of Plenty 72 (3 of whom recovered); Hawke’s Bay 3; Lakes 30 (20 of whom have recovered); Taranaki 8 (6 of whom have recovered); MidCentral 6 (3 have recovered); Whanganui 1; Wairarapa 3 (all recovered); Wellington 18 (all recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 16 (1 recovered); Canterbury 12 (5 of whom have recovered); Number of community cases (total) 9171 (in current community outbreak)* Confirmed cases (total) 11,961 Historical cases 209** out of 10,157 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 41 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 58 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 51 of today’s new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 84 of today’s new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 6,770 (808 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 7,501 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 70% Percentage who have returned at least one result 75% Tests Number of tests (total) 5,084,606 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 18,237 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,658 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 27,810 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,460,015 Poster scans (total) 565,953,983 Manual diary entries (total) 21,221,276 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,905,163

**Today’s one border case is historical

Historical case identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 29 November Sudan United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Christchurch

*Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Auckland, Waikato, and Canterbury.

The Canterbury cases were first announced yesterday but are being officially reported in today’s figures.

In addition, we are announcing four new cases in Nelson-Marlborough, which will be officially reported in tomorrow’s figures.

One previously reported community case was reclassified as a border case. Therefore, the total number of cases associated with the outbreak has increased by 134, not 135.

Regional updates

We’re continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is the number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Auckland Update

Today, there are 125 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health staff are now supporting 3,123 people to isolate at home, including 847 cases.

The number and location of testing sites are regularly assessed by health staff to ensure there is good testing and vaccination centre coverage.

Waikato update

There are eight new cases being reported today in Waikato, with five in Te Kūiti and one each in Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Ngāruawāhia.

All eight new cases have been linked to previous cases.

Nine pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating across Waikato today in Piopio, Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Taumarunui, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Ōtorohanga.

Meanwhile, across the region, public health staff are now supporting 108 cases to isolate at home.

Two cases are receiving care at Waikato Hospital, including one in ICU.

Nelson-Tasman

Today we are announcing four new cases in Nelson-Tasman, all of which were reported after the official cut off period so will be added officially to tomorrow’s numbers.

Of these new cases, three are linked to existing cases and investigations into possible connections for the fourth new case are continuing.

Public health officials continue to manage several hundred contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson. No further cases have been identified from these school exposures to date.

Locations of interest are regularly added to the Ministry’s website so people living in Nelson-Tasman is asked to keep checking for any updates.

Several pop-up testing sites are open in Nelson-Tasman today:

Saxton Fields carpark, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, 9am to 6pm

Richmond Showgrounds, 359 Lower Queen St, 9am to 6pm

Motueka Recreation Centre: Old Wharf Rd, Motueka, 9am to 1pm

Anyone with any symptoms that could be COVID-19, even if they are mild and you are vaccinated, are asked to please get a test.

