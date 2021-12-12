75% Of Eligible Māori Population Now Fully Immunised; 103 Community Cases; 61 People In Hospital, 3 In ICU

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There were 15,910 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 2,698 first doses; 8,446 second doses; 216 third primary doses and 4,550 boosters. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89% are fully vaccinated.

More than 91% of the eligible population who are now fully vaccinated have downloaded a ‘My Vaccine Pass’.

COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 3,948,761 first doses (94%); 3,747,367 second doses (89%); 20,681 third primary doses; 154,224 booster doses Vaccines administered yesterday 2,698 first doses; 8,446 second doses; 216 third primary doses and 4,550 booster doses. Māori (percentage of eligible people) 490,469 first doses (86%); 426,970 second doses (75%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 266,614 first doses (93%); second doses 247,252 (86%) Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people) Northland DHB First doses (87%); second doses (81%) Auckland Metro DHBs First doses (95%); second doses (92%) Waikato DHB First doses (93%); second doses (87%) Bay of Plenty DHB First doses (92%); second doses (85%) Lakes DHB First doses (91%); second doses (84%) Taranaki DHB First doses (92%); second doses (86%) MidCentral DHB First doses (94%); second doses (88%) Whanganui DHB First doses (90%); second doses (83%) Hawke’s Bay DHB First doses (93%); second doses (87%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB First doses (94%); second doses (88%) Canterbury DHB First doses (97%); second doses (93%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 61; North Shore: 13; Auckland: 20; Middlemore: 23; Waikato: 2; Tauranga: 2; Nelson: 1 Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (33 cases / 62%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (9 cases / 17%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (9 cases/ 17%); unknown (2 cases / 4%) Average age of current hospitalisations 52 Cases in ICU or HDU 3 (1 in Auckland; 1 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 92 Number of new community cases 103 Number of new cases identified at the border 1 Location of new community cases * Northland (2), Auckland (86), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (1), Canterbury (2) Number of community cases (total) ** 9,714 (in current community outbreak) Number of active cases (total) 6,738 Confirmed cases (total) 12,515 Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 7,112 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 7,005 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 84% Percentage who have returned at least one result 77% Tests Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 24,754 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 26,461 Auckland tests total (last 24 hours) 8,344 Wastewater Wastewater detections See Waikato update below. No unexpected results to report NZ COVID Tracer Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 3,439,219 Manual diary entries in 24 hours to midday 36,747 My Vaccine Pass My vaccine pass downloads total 4,152,605 by 3,440,046 individuals My vaccine pass downloads (last 24 hours) 36,702

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 10 December United Kingdom UAE / Malaysia Day 1 / routine Christchurch

*Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, and Canterbury.

We are also reporting one case today in Taranaki and one in Nelson-Tasman.

The Taranaki case was announced last night by the DHB.

Both of these cases will be officially added to our case numbers tomorrow.

A border worker case, reported on 11 December, remains under investigation.

**In addition one community case has been reclassified as a border case, while a duplicate record of a community case has been removed from the database.

Regional updates

We are continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re fully vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Northland update

There are two cases to report in Northland today.

Both have been linked to previously reported cases.

One of today’s cases is a person based in Kaitaia and is a close contact of an existing case and has been isolating during their infectious period.

The second case is a person based in Paihia and is a household contact of an existing case.

Testing is available in Kerikeri today at 1 Sammaree Place, today until 2pm and between 9am and 3pm tomorrow.

A full list of testing and vaccination sites open in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Auckland

Today, there are 86 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,751 people to isolate at home, including 686 cases.

Auckland Aged Residential Care Facility

Further testing has been undertaken at Aria Park Retirement Village in Epsom after a staff member tested positive.

There have been no further cases reported at the village.

Waikato

There are nine new cases to report in Waikato today. Six are in Te Kūiti, one in Hamilton, one in Tokoroa, and one in Ōtorohanga.

One has been linked with investigations pending for the remaining cases.

Five pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating throughout Waikato today with sites in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Huntly, and Ōtorohanga.

ESR is reporting positive wastewater samples collected from Taumaranui and Tokoroa. Both of these towns have reported COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Bay of Plenty

Today we are reporting three new cases in Bay of Plenty – all in the Tauranga area.

So far, two of these cases have been linked to previously reported cases; investigations are ongoing to identify links for the remaining case.

Contacts are being identified and will be contacted directly for testing and isolation advice.

Please continue to check the Ministry’s website for any further locations of interest which may be added as investigations continue.

Lakes update

There is one new case to report in the Lakes DHB region, based in Rotorua and linked to the existing cluster.

Public health staff are investigating to identify close contacts and any locations of interest. Close contacts will be contacted directly, and any locations of interest listed on the Ministry’s website.

Taranaki Update

A COVID-19 community case in Eltham reported late last night will be added to our tally tomorrow.

The case is not linked to any of the previously reported cases in New Plymouth or Waitara and is currently isolating at home.

Locations considered high risk to the public will be shared on the Ministry of Health’s website as soon as available. Please visit the Ministry’s website.

Testing for the Eltham community is available today at Eltham Kohanga Reo, 24 York Street from 10am – 3pm. Testing is also available from Taranaki Base Hospital testing centre, 9am – 3pm

Vaccination centre details for the region are available on the DHB’s website

Nelson-Tasman update

There is one case to report today in Nelson-Tasman, and the case is linked to other cases.

This case has yet to be included in the formal reporting to the Ministry of Health and will be added to our tally tomorrow.

Anyone in the region with any symptoms that could be COVID-19 is urged to get a test, even if they are vaccinated.

Locations of interest are regularly added to the Ministry’s website, so we ask people living in Nelson-Tasman to check these daily.

Testing and vaccination centres open today and this weekend are available from the DHB’s website.

Canterbury update

There are two linked cases to report in Christchurch today; both cases are in a managed isolation facility and both are household members of existing cases.

Christchurch testing locations and opening hours are available on Healthpoint’s website and information about vaccination clinics is available on the DHB’s website.

