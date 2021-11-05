Yates Road Shooting Investigation – Charges Laid

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have today charged two men as the investigation continues into recent firearms activity on Yates Road, Mangere, including an incident where an innocent family had their home shot at on Wednesday night.

As a result of enquiries to date by Police, eight search warrants were carried out this morning in the Mangere and Manurewa areas.

A 41-year-old male was scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court today on charges relating to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 32-year-old male is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow in relation to possession of a restricted weapon and drug-related charges.

The charges relate to evidence located in this morning’s search warrants and the investigation continues into Wednesday’s shooting at Yates Road.

Further arrests are likely to be made as a result of our ongoing enquiries.

Police will continue to have an increased presence in the Mangere area over the coming days.

We continue to ask anyone with information about this incident to come forward to Police by phoning 105, quoting file number 211104/5280 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url