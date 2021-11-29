Auckland Scoop
Whānau Ora Battalion Heads South To Support Māori Vaccination Drive

November 29, 2021Health, PressRelease

One hundred and twenty staff and volunteers from West Auckland will head to south Auckland today to help with uptake of vaccinations.

Led by Waipareira CEO John Tamihere, the group – four mobile vax teams, will travel as a Car-koi from the Waipareira Vaccination Centre in Henderson to Manurewa Marae for a karakia at 8.30am today.

To find out exact locations of the vaccination sites, go to the Whanau Ora and Waipareira Facebook and Websites.

