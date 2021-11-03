Wellington C21 Franchise Entrusted To Sell Key Projects

Press Release – Century 21 Real Estate

One of Century 21 New Zealand’s best performing franchises is Century 21 The Moshi Group, based on Courtenay Place in central Wellington.





The team at Century 21 The Moshi Group at Century 21’s annual awards evening in Auckland earlier this year, where the Courtenay Place office took out some key awards.

Alen Moshi – owner of Century 21 The Moshi Group in central Wellington.

In recent years, Wellington has enjoyed some solid residential property price growth and an incredibly competitive rental market. The capital city has also seen the arrival of higher density residential developments, many of which The Moshi Group is entrusted to sell.

“Modern-day Wellington is an exciting place, with the local housing marketing red hot over the past few years. The city has done exceptionally well weathering any effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and all throughout we’ve continued to achieve great results for our clients,” says Alen Moshi, owner and principal of Century 21 The Moshi Group.

At the Century 21’s awards dinner in Auckland earlier this year, Alen was named Century 21’s Top Principal for 2020 for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). He was also awarded the Grand Centurion Producer and Diamond Master sales awards.

The Moshi Group also won a Centurion Office for 2020 award, while Wellington sales star Jeh Wasti was named a Double Centurion Producer and a Century 21 Emerald Master.

For the second and third quarters of 2021, the awards kept coming, with Alen again Top Principal across the country.

The Moshi Group’s salespeople service the entire Wellington region and their work includes selling commercial office space and retail units. Most notably, they have considerable experience and expertise in and around new residential property developments.

“We’ve sold some of the finest homes in Wellington, but increasingly we’re a preferred sales and marketing partner with some stunning, yet affordable, residential projects all around the region.

He says The Moshi Group is delighted to support and promote much-needed affordable first-home options for Wellingtonians. One project they’re currently marketing is in Wainuiomata, with townhouses from $735,000.

“From the very beginning of a project right to end, we work closely with proven local developers who know the local market and deliver a great product at the right price point,” says Alen.

Key to the team’s success, he strongly believes, is being backed by the biggest and most successful real estate brand in the world.

“Being a Century 21 franchise means we have the best training, the best systems, and the most technology-savvy agents ready to engage and work,” says Alen.

He says Wellington maintains an underlying strength and confidence. It’s helped by the fact that the country’s capital has a significant government sector not going anywhere. In fact, the Crown occupies 45% of the office buildings in the Central Business District and everyday tens of thousands of public servants commute into the city.

Despite being much smaller than Auckland, Wellington boasts the title of New Zealand’s cultural capital and has been ranked one of the world’s most liveable cities.

Famous for a vibrant creative culture fuelled by great food, wine, craft beer, coffee and events, Wellington is truly cosmopolitan with genuine personality and artistic flare. It is home to many cultural organisations and destinations.

“The Moshi Group is a well-established force in the capital city. Despite the lockdowns and ongoing restrictions in real estate, Alen and his tight team have done a phenomenal job. Not only have they won a lot of awards, but they’ve also won the trust and respect of Wellington developers, buyers, and sellers alike,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Mr Kearins says opportunities to set up other successful Century 21 franchises remain available in many parts of New Zealand.

Century 21’s superior service and global status will continue to attract other high-performing businesspeople and salespeople to consider franchise ownership, he says.

“As well as franchise opportunities for experienced agents, we are seeking keen salespeople with the drive and motivation to learn what it takes to thrive in this exciting industry. Right now, we have numerous sales positions available across Auckland and Waikato, as well as Wellington,” says Tim Kearins.

To find out more about the benefits of becoming a part of Century 21’s global network, visit www.c21.co.nz/joining-century-21 or contact tim.kearins@century21.co.nz

To view Century 21 The Moshi Group’s listing at 106 Mohaka Street in Wainuiomata, Wellington, visit: https://wellington.century21.co.nz/property/residential/buy/nz/50/wainuiomata/519363

