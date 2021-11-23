We Love Local Wins On Sustainability At Electra Business Awards

Press Release – We Love Local

The Kāpiti gift box company that champions sustainable practices and supporting local businesses has taken out the Sustainability title at the 2021 Electra Business Awards.

We Love Local’s mission to make it easy for anyone to share a gift in a sustainable way, as well as

supporting local and regional producers who also care for their environment and community, has been recognised for their exceptional sustainability efforts at the awards, which were held on Friday.

Owned and operated by husband and wife team Val and Timo Reitnauer, the business began as Kapiti Goodies in 2018, before the couple purchased and rebranded to We love Local in 2020. Offering regional gift boxes from Kāpiti, Wellington, Horowhenua, Wairarapa, Auckland, Taranaki and most recently Hawke’s Bay, they specialise in hand-picking locally-made, artisan products from regional producers, and working with them to showcase each region represented.

Co-founder Timo Reitnauer says their business has always been underpinned by the philosophy of minimising their environmental footprint and showcasing hyper-local products. They operate with 100 percent renewable and solar energy at their commercial facility and home office, pack gifts in reusable, sustainably-sourced, chemical-free wooden boxes, offer emissions offsetting and use no plastic in their own packaging, among other initiatives he says.

“We work with suppliers who have the same ethos and commitment to sustainability as us. Last month we reached the milestone of returning $500,000 to small and local businesses, and we are thrilled to do that sustainably ” Timo says.

“In the age of conscious consumption, we simply must take climate change action and do what’s right for the planet”.

We Love local has achieved huge growth of more than 1800 percent since the 2020 financial year, amid an ever-increasing demand from Kiwis to ‘back their backyards’, selling over 10,000 gift boxes since rebranding just before the 2020 Lockdown. Entering the Electra Business Awards was a daunting prospect, Timo says, but talking to business mentors helped them complete the process.

“Thanks to the questions asked by the judges we identified some areas where we can improve and grow, but it also helped us reflect and think about what we have achieved so far,” he says.

“We have an amazing team, and we now cover eight regions across the country, with the goal of launching into every region including the South Island next year.

“Being at the heart and helm of conscious consumption is a great opportunity to attract customers who are aligned with our values. We Love Local allows customers to gift sustainably, knowing by doing so, they’re also caring for the environment. Like all companies on their sustainability journey, we’re still working towards our sustainability goals, but we are constantly improving our environmental sustainability

and reducing our footprint”

As well as seeking out and promoting small businesses, We Love Local gives back to local communities – donating 1% of every sale to New Zealand charities via the One Percent Collective.

About We Love Local:

We Love Local offers regional gift boxes from Kāpiti, Wellington, Horowhenua, Wairarapa, and now Auckland. We Love Local curates New Zealand’s finest, hand-picking each premium product and working with passionate and local producers to showcase the best products from each region they represent. The family team lovingly packs each gift box so people can experience the thrill of discovering the imagination and creativity of Aotearoa’s producers. We Love Local delivers nationwide. Visit www.welovelocal.nz

