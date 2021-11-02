Visionary Developers Sought For Howick Village Sites

Press Release – Bayleys



The two properties for sale.. 44 Moore St in the foreground and a smaller land holding at 16 Fencible Drive behind it.

Two vacant commercial properties located close to each other in central Howick have been put up for sale by Auckland Council which is wanting to unlock their significant mixed-use development potential.

The larger of the two at 34 Moore Street encompasses a substantial land holding of 3,636sqm on the corner with Fencible Drive. It has a Business-Mixed Use zoning which would permit a wide range of redevelopment options up to a maximum height of nine metres. A single-level building was developed on the site in the late 1970s as the former Howick Borough Council Chambers but has sat mostly vacant for the last decade.

The other offering, a short distance away, comprises a 648sqm site at 16 Fencible Drive. It has a three-level 884 sqm building that originally housed the Howick Public Library but it too has been vacant for many years. This property has a Business –Town Centre zoning which permits medium to high density residential and commercial development up to a height of 13 metres.

Council controlled organisation Eke Panuku Development Auckland has appointed Bayleys Real Estate to market the two properties. They are being offered for sale individually by deadline private treaty closing on the same date, December 1, 2021.

Marian Webb, Eke Panuku’s General Manager, Assets & Delivery, says the properties will not be sold before that date, giving all interested parties an equal opportunity to undertake due diligence and make offers for the properties.

She says any development proposals for either property will need to align with the vision of the Howick Village Centre Plan. This a Howick Local Board initiative to make Howick an attractive, accessible village that celebrates its history and character and provides a strong sense of community.

“The plan stipulates that any future development of 16 Fencible Drive and 34 Moore Street will support and enhance the village atmosphere, offering improved connections to it, additional retail and residential premises and well integrated public spaces where appropriate,” Webb says.

Bayleys senior broker Dave Stanley, who is marketing the offerings with colleagues Mike Adams, Chris Bayley and Gerald Rundle, says they provide an exciting opportunity to contribute to the ongoing development and growth of Howick Village

“Given their flexible unitary plan zonings which provide a wide range of residential and commercial possibilities, there’s a real chance here for good developers to to bring their own vision to these strategically positioned sites and add something special to the heart of Howick. Both properties offer opportunities to create more interactive ground-level building frontages, onto Fencible Drive in particular, which would further enhance the village centre.”

Stanley says the properties’ vacant buildings are in poor condition and are not identified as character defining or supporting in the unitary plan and could be removed under a discretionary resource consent.

The offering at 34 Moore St is positioned between a residential area of medium density housing and Howick’s business district which is located on the other side of the site’s long frontage to Fencible Drive.

Mike Adams says the property benefits from excellent exposure and access to both Moore St and Fencible Drive and is a block way from Picton St, Howck’s main retail and hospitality street.

“It is a short stroll to public transport and the local village shopping precinct, with a Countdown supermarket directly across the road and a diverse range of other businesses nearby including a pharmacy and medical centre.

“The large, gently contoured site is ideally suited for a mix of uses including residential, retail and commercial that would help revitalise this prime location, particularly at street level. It’s in a popular area with limited commercial vacancies and substantial residential redevelopment underway.”

The 648 sqm site at 16 Fencible St has frontage onto Central Terrace with ample open-air public parking available on all sides of the property. “Because there are no other buildings located nearby, the site benefits for plenty of natural light which makes it ideal for a three to four level apartment building perhaps with some retail or other commercial activities at ground level,” says Dave Stanley.

“It’s very close to Picton St’s cafes, eateries, bars and shops which increases its appeal for residential development. It’s now well accepted that having people living in town centres adds to their vibrancy as well as providing more customers for local businesses. This is a site that could bring additional housing and people into central Howick without compromising its village character.”

Click below for more information on the listings:

16 Fencible Drive

34 Moore Street

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url