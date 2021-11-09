UPDATE: Protest Action At Auckland’s Northern Boundary

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have cleared a group of protestors who were blocking a checkpoint operating at Auckland’s northern boundary this morning.

Around 50 protestors arrived from the northern side of the boundary on State Highway 1 at Te Hana.

Traffic in both directions was blocked for more than an hour by protestors and some of their vehicles.

Overall it has caused more than three hours of disruption to members of the public going about their lawful business.

While the road was blocked Police have attempted to engage with this group and a number of vehicles were towed in order to clear the roadway.

The actions of protestors required our staff to physically intervene to move them off the road. In the process one of our offices has been bitten by an as yet unidentified protestor.

Actions like this are totally avoidable and poses unnecessary risk to our staff who are simply trying do their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

All protestors have dispersed from the checkpoint and we will continue to monitor for any further activity today.

Our priority today was to ensure this vital border checkpoint could continue to operate so that members of the public with border exemptions could go about their lawful business.

Police would like to thank those people who were impacted by today’s disruptions for their patience and understanding.

Attributed to Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander

