Update On Shooting Incident In Glen Eden + Request For Footage
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan:
The Police investigation continues after AOS staff shot a man in Glen Eden
yesterday morning after he opened fire on them.
A post-mortem and formal identification is expected to take place this
morning and next of kin notifications for the man continue.
Police will not be in a position to release his name until these have been
completed.
Police along with Victim Support will be working with the man’s family at
this difficult time.
Three officers, who were shot during the incident, are being well supported.
One of the officers has been discharged from Auckland Hospital, one is
expected to be released today and the third officer who underwent surgery
remains in a stable condition.
Police are aware that a number of people were filming yesterday’s events as
they unfolded and we are really keen for anyone who has any footage to please
upload this onto a portal set up specifically for this investigation.
The link to do so is here: https://fixtures.nzpolice.org/
If you are not able to upload it here, then you can contact Police via 105
quoting file number 211129/7514
Police will have high visibility in the Glen Eden and surrounding suburbs
while we continue our scene examination in Danube Place as well as ongoing
area enquiries. We understand yesterday’s events were upsetting to the
community and we hope our continued presence will be of some reassurance.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url