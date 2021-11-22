Auckland Scoop
Network

Update On Missing Woman Found In Sandringham

November 22, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB:

Police continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances around 
Cindy Li’s movements before she was located on Saturday morning.

She was located by Police alone inside a nearby address on Tranmere Road in a 
critical condition.

First aid was provided initially by Police staff prior to ambulance arrival 
where she was subsequently transported to hospital.

Cindy does not show any signs of physical injuries however she was extremely 
dehydrated at the time she was located.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at 
hospital.

The address she was located in was an address that was known to her and she 
had access to.

The address was unoccupied by the homeowner during the entire period Cindy 
was missing.

While Police are still working to piece together the full circumstances 
around Cindy’s movements, at this stage of our enquiries we do not 
currently suspect foul play or third party involvement in her disappearance.

We acknowledge and thank the local Sandringham community for their concern 
and assistance in this case.

An extensive effort went into locating Cindy including a significant amount 
of hours spent by search and rescue teams over a number of days, as well as 
an area canvas of nearby properties and enquiries with local residents.

We are relieved that Cindy has been located alive given the number of days 
she remained missing.

Our focus at this time is on Cindy’s recovery and her wellbeing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more