Update On Missing Woman Found In Sandringham

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB:

Police continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances around

Cindy Li’s movements before she was located on Saturday morning.

She was located by Police alone inside a nearby address on Tranmere Road in a

critical condition.

First aid was provided initially by Police staff prior to ambulance arrival

where she was subsequently transported to hospital.

Cindy does not show any signs of physical injuries however she was extremely

dehydrated at the time she was located.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at

hospital.

The address she was located in was an address that was known to her and she

had access to.

The address was unoccupied by the homeowner during the entire period Cindy

was missing.

While Police are still working to piece together the full circumstances

around Cindy’s movements, at this stage of our enquiries we do not

currently suspect foul play or third party involvement in her disappearance.

We acknowledge and thank the local Sandringham community for their concern

and assistance in this case.

An extensive effort went into locating Cindy including a significant amount

of hours spent by search and rescue teams over a number of days, as well as

an area canvas of nearby properties and enquiries with local residents.

We are relieved that Cindy has been located alive given the number of days

she remained missing.

Our focus at this time is on Cindy’s recovery and her wellbeing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url