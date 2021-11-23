Update Into Auckland Domain Gathering Last Weekend

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have taken enforcement action against two people after a gathering was held on Saturday in breach of Auckland’s Alert level restrictions.

This morning the two individuals were arrested in relation to the event held at Auckland Domain.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19) under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act and will also be appearing for breach of his bail conditions.

A 60-year-old woman has also been charged with two counts of Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

Both people are due to appear before the Auckland District Court later today via video link.

Police cannot rule out further arrests being made in relation to this event.

