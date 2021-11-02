The 49th Auckland Folk Festival Returns In January 2022 With A Diverse, Talented And Eclectic Lineup Of Artists

Press Release – Auckland Folk Festival

The three-day celebration takes place in January over Auckland Anniversary Weekend (Fri 28th Jan – Mon 31st Jan), welcoming in 2022 with a proudly homegrown lineup!Auckland Folk Festival arrives at Kumeu Showgrounds for its annual festival, bringing together a unique line up of NZ’s best to celebrate, sing and dance, for three days of frivolity! The Festival, renowned for being a unique, all inclusive celebration, with a genre-bending ‘folk’ music lineup, is ecstatic to be presenting a much needed, safe, 49th Festival this summer. With the big 50th, beckoning in 2023, its time to get the celebrations underway!!

Spread across its six stages will be French for Rabbits, Wheel of Experience, Luke Thompson, Kerryn Fields, We Mavericks (aus), Ida Lune, O & The Mo and The Swan Sisters to name a few and with more to be announced.

The 2022 Auckland Folk Festival is excited to be bringing people together to celebrate the return to live events and the ability to safely come together to collaborate, consume and congregate. The festival also continues to be proudly culturally and gender diverse. A further highlight this year will be the immersive experience in our Mill Stage with Songs from the Old Country – featuring performances from the Solomon Islands, Bulgaria, Iran and Serbia among others.

Wheel of Experience will be setting up their very own war tent to perform old New Zealand songs in a completely unique environment within our Village Green. Peruse the marketplace, replenish and revitalise with our Food Trucks, dance with your children, rest under the trees or watch a spontaneous dance display or jam, with music lovers and friends alike.

“In the weird and difficult world we live in now, getting to programme an event to celebrate the folk community is fortunate. We’re very excited about the artists we’ve lined up for our audience. Coming together in January will be a reward for a long and arduous end to 2021,” Artistic Director Finn McLennan-Elliott says.

“We strive to present a unique and interesting programme each year and some of the parts to the 2022 festival have been in the works for many years, so we can’t wait for you to discover these with us.”

Whether you are dancing the night away in one of the ceilidhs, or a Balfolk ball, learning how to folk dance, enjoying a concert, participating in a workshop or sharing experiences ‘new & old’ with friends & family, there is something for everyone – young of age and young of heart! .

The ever growing and evolving Kids Stage takes another step forward in 2022 with two amazing guest artists, The Swan Sisters and Simon Stanley (all the way from Nashville, Tennessee). Children under 10 come free to the festival and we are proud to have a dedicated programme of music and workshops, including night time stories, a dedicated Kids Dance programme, kapa haka workshops and a parade.

All marquees are covered but open sided, and as will be the song of the summer, the festival will be following government advice and looking to implement a vaccine certificate requirement for all attendees, volunteers and contractors eligible for vaccination. This is in line with the NZ Government’s requirements for all large-scale events throughout the country.

All signs point to Helensville, and you can find the Auckland Folk Festival along that highway in Kumeu, not even twenty minutes from the centre of the city, for a sunny last weekend of January.

Link to our HERO festival images are here – let me know if you need others?

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tQiqvv_KnOnUt-7AN4DUMbEqG0kcdC0y?usp=sharing

A few Key artist images are here

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XuavRk_HgPjutaW2ZMIsX_uNTs9VyaPv?usp=sharing

First lineup announcement:

French for Rabbits

We Mavericks

Wheel of Experience

Luke Thompson

Kerryn Fields

Criu

Micheal Parmenter

Te Wehi Haka

Alpaca Social Club

Across the Great Divide

The Swan Sisters

Turkey the Bird

O & The Mo

Ida Lune

Monty Bevins

Shimna’s List

Sam Loveridge

Butter Wouldn’t Melt

Simon Stanley

Rhubarb

Gavin & Cara

Ministry of Folk

Songs from the old Country

Ethno Aotearoa

www.aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz

Tickets are on sale now via Eventfinda. Early bird tickets close December 31st.

Festival timetable released Jan 2022.

About the 49th Auckland Folk Festival

Auckland Anniversary weekend

Friday 28 January to Monday 31 January 2022

Kumeu Showgrounds, Auckland

www.aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz

www.facebook.com/aklfolkfest/

Artwork credit: David Jones

The Auckland Folk Festival is an annual folk music and dance festival that brings to Auckland a diverse selection of the best in contemporary and traditional folk music for the enjoyment of music lovers of all ages. It is New Zealand’s biggest folk festival with 3000 campers and day visitors expected over the weekend.

The 49th edition of the festival will feature a lineup drawn exclusively from artists from Aotearoa, shining a spotlight on our very own. In a world of uncertainty and confusion, Auckland Folk Festival is a family friendly, open air and inclusive environment. All six venues are covered marquees, our village green is surrounded by trees and informal jams pop up all through the day and night across the entire Showgrounds site.

A wide range of food and drinks will be on site along with music and folk market stalls. In keeping with the family atmosphere, alcohol is not sold on site.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url