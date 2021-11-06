Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland And Part Of Waikato Compliance Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 57 people have been charged with a total of 66 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm on Thursday 4 November 2021.

Of these, 50 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 11 were for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer, two were for Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related) and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, 38 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 6,943 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

62 people have been charged with a total of 67 offences in Alert Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 5 November 2021).

Of these, 59 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), four for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 24 people have been warned – 13 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 11 for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 2,922 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 1,124,970 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 12,457 vehicles having been turned around.

27,524 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 130 of those vehicles being turned around.

A total of 27 out of 5582 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 103 vehicles out of 21,942 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 74,128 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1663 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 52 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

