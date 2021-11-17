Auckland Scoop
Swanson Homicide: Murder Charge Laid

November 17, 2021Police, PressRelease

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

Police have laid an additional charge as part of the homicide investigation 
into the death of a man in Swanson over the weekend.

Police are also now in a position to confirm the identity of the man who was 
located deceased at an address on Candia Road on Saturday morning.

He was David Keith Yates, aged 65, of Auckland.

A 31-year-old man, who was previously charged with assault, is now due to 
appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with Mr Yates’ death at 
this time.

As this matter is before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

