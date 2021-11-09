Sophie Gibson Releases Powerful Video For Heartbreaking Single ‘Deeper Waters’

Press Release – NikNak Media

Sophie Gibson has released the highly-anticipated video for her latest single, ‘Deeper Waters’, which captures a powerful message about mental health and dealing with the loss of a loved one.

‘Deeper Waters’ is a deeply moving and personal song, which shares the story of the death of Sophie’s brother. “I want people to know that being someone who has lost someone to suicide, or being someone who has mental health problems doesn’t mean that you are hopeless. You can still live a beautiful life, you are not alone, and you are so loved,” says Sophie.

Filmed just outside of Auckland at Anawhata Beach, the video features Sophie and contemporary dancer, Emmanuel Reynaud.

“The video explores the concept of separation and connection. The separation that comes with grief can be a scary space at times, but it can also be a beautiful space, it can mean a connection in a new way.

“The way Emmanuel dances shows a progression of emotions and his character’s journey throughout the song, which is alongside my character’s journey. There is no clear ending to the video – and to me that is what grief feels like, especially with a loss to suicide, sometimes you don’t really get closure in that experience. Grieving is a complex and lifelong process.

“Grief has also been a beautiful thing because it has allowed me to connect on a really deep level with myself, with others, and with music, so in a way, there doesn’t really need to be a clear ending. That separation, but also the new hope that comes with deeper connections was what I really wanted to show,” Sophie says.

Directed by Garth Badger and supported by Thievery Studios, Sophie, Sophie says a lot of effort and aroha went into the video.

“I’d also love to thank NZ on Air, who funded the video. The meaning behind this video is truly so close to my heart, so I can’t thank you all enough for the work and support gone into the making of this video.”

Sophie wrote the song while in lockdown at her hometown in Waihi Beach, surrounded by the sea and nature. “‘Deeper Waters’ signifies going through challenges; being thrown in the deep end and deciding whether or not to face those challenges, by diving deep to come out stronger on the other side.”

After moving to the Bay of Plenty from Scotland in 2005, this up-and-coming singer/songwriter is now currently based in Auckland. The loss of Sophie’s older brother to suicide in 2015 is the driving force behind her powerfully emotive lyrics, with music not only being an important part of her healing process, but also an important tool for spreading suicide awareness.

With mental health being a topic close to Sophie’s heart, ‘Deeper Waters’ joins a collection of songs written on the topic such as ‘Parachute’ and ‘Something In The Water’, both released in 2020.

With more music on the way, she’s proving herself to be one to watch.

Listen to ‘Deeper Waters’ HERE and HERE and watch the video HERE

