Rail Workers Vote For Nationwide Strike And Stoppage

Press Release – Rail And Maritime Transport Union

A nationwide ballot of members of New Zealand’s rail union will see strike action against KiwiRail, affecting both rail and ferry transport.

The strike action will affect all rail operations in New Zealand including rail ferries and Auckland and Wellington Metro systems.

The results of a nationwide postal ballot of KiwiRail workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%, after a zero increase in 2020.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the decision was not taken lightly, but was a reflection of the strongly held views of rail workers.

“Rail workers have kept the country rolling throughout the pandemic, and as essential workers they want to see recognition of their service.”

He says rising living costs are reflected in the latest inflation measures, and in the ongoing rise in housing and accommodation costs.

Mr Butson says the 8% increase would provide a flat rate universal increase for all members, with an 8% increase being applied to the gross payroll of all members then distributed equally amongst all members.

He says this would provide a fair and equal universal increase to members pay.

Mr Butson says the union’s relationship with KiwiRail has become difficult, with a very high turnover in senior management creating problems.

The results of the nationwide postal ballot were 1504 returned ballots with Yes to strike action 1420 (94.41%), No to strike action 81 (5.39%), and Invalid 3 (0.2%).

This will be the first full national stoppage of the rail system in New Zealand since 1994 and reflects the anger and distress of the membership, says Mr Butson.

“We know how important rail transport is to the freight logistics supply chain and to Auckland and Wellington commuters, and have not taken this action lightly.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url