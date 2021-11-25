Auckland Scoop
Precious And Irreplaceable Bonsai Trees Stolen From Home Garden In Mt Albert

November 25, 2021Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Police are appealing for public assistance after the theft of 45 Bonsai trees 
from a residential address in Mount Albert, last Sunday and into Monday.

For decades the owner of the miniature trees has lovingly sculpted, nurtured 
and cared for the trees.

Auckland West Police District, Acting Detective Sergeant Thomas 
Malcolm says; “This should be compared to the loss of irreplaceable art 
and involves a man’s life-long commitment to their care.

“This situation has caused a significant amount of distress for the man and 
his family, there are 45 Bonsai Plants out there somewhere and we would like 
the public’s assistance with any information that could lead to the trees 
being returned”.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call Police on 105, 
and quote file number 211122/3956.

