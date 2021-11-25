Precious And Irreplaceable Bonsai Trees Stolen From Home Garden In Mt Albert

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for public assistance after the theft of 45 Bonsai trees

from a residential address in Mount Albert, last Sunday and into Monday.

For decades the owner of the miniature trees has lovingly sculpted, nurtured

and cared for the trees.

Auckland West Police District, Acting Detective Sergeant Thomas

Malcolm says; “This should be compared to the loss of irreplaceable art

and involves a man’s life-long commitment to their care.

“This situation has caused a significant amount of distress for the man and

his family, there are 45 Bonsai Plants out there somewhere and we would like

the public’s assistance with any information that could lead to the trees

being returned”.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call Police on 105,

and quote file number 211122/3956.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url