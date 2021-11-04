Poutō Wharf Construction To Start In 2022

Press Release – Kaipara District Council

Construction work for the new Poutō wharf will begin in 2022. The work is part of Kaipara KickStart, an umbrella programme led by Kaipara District Council and funded by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

The construction contract has been awarded to STF Group, specialists in marine infrastructure. Physical works for the wharf is planned to start in the first part of the year, once detailed design is complete. A community drop-in session will be held at the start of February 2022 to give those interested a chance to view the final design and speak with the project team about what the physical works will look like.

Delivery Manager Joanne Reid is looking forward to building another piece of vital infrastructure for the district.

“COVID restrictions have delayed some of our infrastructure works so we’re relieved to get to a point where the detailed design is almost complete and we can plan construction. The project team is keen to get on with the mahi and get the wharf up and running so that our community can enjoy it.”

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says the completion of Poutō wharf supports economic opportunities for Kaipara.

“Dargaville pontoon, Pahi wharf upgrade and Poutō wharf – these three projects are all about connection, using the mighty Kaipara to once again connect our communities by sea to each other and, in time, south to Auckland, when we’re all moving on from the current Covid-dominated times. When Poutō wharf is built we will be able to consider setting up fully functioning water transport links across our district, vitally important for our communities to be able to adapt and thrive into the future,” says Mayor Smith. “We’re focused on the future and getting on with the job today.”

Work onsite is expected to take three months and be complete in May 2022. As part of the cultural monitoring for the work, the project team will be working with local iwi and hapū to ensure there are kaitiaki (guardians) regularly onsite to monitor work during construction. Please note the construction start date depends on any further COVID-19 restrictions, including possible delays to the supply chains.

The Kaipara Wharves project includes the Dargaville pontoon, the Pahi wharf upgrade and the new wharf at Poutō. It has received $4.95million in PGF funding from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

You can read the final Feasibility Study and Programme Business Case that was approved and finalised in 2020 at kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart/kaipara-harbour-wharves

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url