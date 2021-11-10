Police Searching For Missing Sandringham Woman

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of missing woman Cindy Li, from Sandringham.

Cindy, aged 70, has been missing since yesterday morning.

Police were notified last night after she left an address on Tranmere Road on foot and failed to return.

Police believe she may be in the wider Auckland City area and are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in efforts to locate her.

Cindy was last seen wearing a long sleeve t-shirt, long track pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Cindy should call 111.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts or movements since yesterday morning should contact 105, quoting file number 211110/4026.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url