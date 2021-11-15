Police Searching For Missing Boy In Papakura

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing boy in Papakura.

Corleyowne, aged 9, went missing after leaving an address on Wesleydale Place overnight at around 3am.

His current whereabouts is unknown and Police are carrying out a number of enquiries in the Papakura area to locate him.

Corleyowne was wearing white shorts and a t-shirt and was barefoot when he left the address.

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of a boy matching his description.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 105, quoting file number 211115/0354.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url