Auckland Scoop
Network

Police Searching For Missing Boy In Papakura

November 15, 2021Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing boy in Papakura.

Corleyowne, aged 9, went missing after leaving an address on Wesleydale Place overnight at around 3am.

His current whereabouts is unknown and Police are carrying out a number of enquiries in the Papakura area to locate him.

Corleyowne was wearing white shorts and a t-shirt and was barefoot when he left the address.

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of a boy matching his description.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 105, quoting file number 211115/0354.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more