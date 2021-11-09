Auckland Scoop
Police Responding To Protest Action At Auckland’s Northern Boundary

November 9, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are responding to protest action around Auckland’s northern boundary
this morning.

A large group of protestors have gathered around the northern side of the
border.

As a result the main northern border checkpoint located on State Highway 1
was blocked for a considerable period of time this morning.

Police are working to respond to this incident and to ensure lanes are open
at the checkpoint so that members of the public undertaking lawful travel
across the boundary can do so safely.

Police will provide a further update in due course.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

